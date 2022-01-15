ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Expedia Group Stock (EXPE): $216 Price Target From Piper Sandler

pulse2.com
 4 days ago

The shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) have received a $216 price target from Piper Sandler. These are the details. The shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) have received a...

pulse2.com

MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) slid 1.99% to $3,178.35 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.84% to 4,577.11 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.51% to 35,368.47. Amazon.com Inc. closed $594.73 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
#Expedia Group Stock#Expe#Expedia Group Inc Lrb#Omicron
MarketWatch

Bank of America's stock falls ahead of earnings, in wake of Goldman and JPMorgan disappointments

Shares of Bank of America Corp. dropped 2.9% in afternoon trading Tuesday, putting them on track for a fourth-straight decline, ahead of the bank's fourth-quarter results due out before the next session's opening bell. The stock has now shed 5.5% during its losing streak. The stock's losses comes after bank and broker Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reported disappointing fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, sending the stock down 6.4%, and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. fourth-quarter results reported before Friday's open has helped trigger a two-day drop of 10.0%. Bank of America's stock rose 4.5% on the day it reported third-quarter results (Oct. 14), but fell on the day of the previous seven quarterly reports by an average of 3.2%, according to FactSet data. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 fell 1.4% on Tuesday after gaining 0.1% on Friday.
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
pulse2.com

Bank of New York Mellon Stock (BK): Dividend Declared

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) has announced that its Board of Directors authorized dividends on its common and preferred stock. These are the details. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) announced that its Board of Directors authorized dividends on its common and preferred stock as follows:
pulse2.com

Charles Schwab Stock (SCHW): Why The Price Went Down Today

The stock price of Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) fell by over 4% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) fell by over 4% during intraday trading today. Investors appear to be responding negatively to the company’s fourth-quarter earnings results.
pulse2.com

Joby Aviation Stock (JOBY): $6 Price Target From Barclays

The shares of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) have received a $6 price target from Barclays. These are the details. The shares of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) have received a $6 price target from Barclays. And Barclays analyst David Zazula initiated coverage of Joby Aviation with an “Equal-Weight” rating.
pulse2.com

US Bancorp Stock (USB): Why The Price Went Down Today

The stock price of US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) fell by over 4% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) fell by over 4% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s fourth-quarter 2021 results. These are the highlights:. — Net...
pulse2.com

Ovintiv Stock (OVV): $53 Price Target From JPMorgan

The shares of Ovintiv Inc (NYSE: OVV) have received a $53 price target from JPMorgan. These are the details. The shares of Ovintiv Inc (NYSE: OVV) have received a $53 price target from JPMorgan. And JPMorgan analyst Arun Jayaram downgraded Ovintiv to a “Neutral” rating from an “Overweight” rating without changing the price target.
pulse2.com

BioLineRx Stock (BLRX): Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of BioLineRx Ltd (NASDAQ: BLRX) increased by over 5% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of BioLineRx Ltd (NASDAQ: BLRX) – a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology – increased by over 5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to BioLineRx announcing that the company has completed a successful pre-New Drug Application (NDA) meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding Motixafortide as a novel stem-cell mobilization agent for autologous bone marrow transplantation in multiple myeloma patients.
pulse2.com

Marathon Digital Stock (MARA): $50 Price Target From BTIG

The shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) have received a $50 price target from BTIG. These are the details. The shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) have received a $50 price target from BTIG. And BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis initiated coverage of Marathon Digital with a “Buy” rating.
etfdailynews.com

Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.01.
pulse2.com

Sony Stock (SONY): Why The Price Went Down

The stock price of Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) fell by 7.17% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) fell by 7.17% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding negatively to Microsoft buying games publisher Activision Blizzard for $69 billion.
pulse2.com

Prologis Stock (PLD): Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) increased by over 1.3% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) increased by over 1.3% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s results for the fourth quarter of 2021. The net...
