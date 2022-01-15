Expedia Group Stock (EXPE): $216 Price Target From Piper Sandler

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.01.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO