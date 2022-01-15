ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

Washtenaw Health Department Urges People to Take Precautions as SARS-CoV-2 Spreads

Cover picture for the article(News release from the Washtenaw County Health Department) In Washtenaw County, as elsewhere, new COVID-19 cases have increased dramatically in recent weeks. Hospitalizations and deaths have remained high since late fall. Washtenaw County Health Department urges all community members and organizations to take precautions. Use available, effective strategies to reduce spread...

CBS Pittsburgh

Majority Of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations And Deaths In 2021 Among Unvaccinated

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Heading into the third year of the pandemic, about 75 percent of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated, but most of the people who are dying or hospitalized are not. The Pennsylvania Department of Health said data from 2021 and the first four days of 2022 shows that unvaccinated people or those not fully vaccinated accounted for 78 percent of cases, 85 percent of hospitalizations and 84 percent of deaths. “The odds are clearly stacked in favor of people who are vaccinated,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said. “We also know that vaccine boosters provide a greater level of protection from severe illness and death. That’s why we strongly recommend everyone 12 and older to get a booster dose now.” COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing to rise in Pennsylvania, though not as sharply as previous weeks. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday was 3.8 percent higher than last week, the Health Department said. The state averaged 25,417 new cases a day last week, also a slight increase. The Allegheny County Health Department also released its weekly COVID-19 data on Tuesday. It reported 22,326 cases from Jan. 9-15 and 38 more deaths.
whmi.com

COVID-19 Testing Available For Livingston County Residents

Amid a continuing surge of coronavirus cases attributed to the omicron variant, various testing options remain available to area residents. The Livingston County Health Department has been working with LynxDx of Ann Arbor to provide drive-thru COVID-19 testing. Daily PCR saliva-based testing is available by appointment until further notice at...
themanchestermirror.com

Omicron strikes Manchester: Record case numbers and two school outbreaks

Manchester Community Schools announced COVID outbreaks in two buildings on Wednesday sending Riverside’s 5th grade virtual and closing the Early Childhood Center infant and toddler rooms at Klager Elementary for the rest of last week. These were the first reported outbreaks the district had since a small outbreak among staff members at Riverside in fall of 2020. On Wednesday and Thursday last week, the school district reported 22 individuals had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, mostly at Klager and Riverside. Of these reported cases, seven were staff members.
wlen.com

Lenawee County COVID-19 Numbers Update

Adrian, MI – There are currently over 1,000 Lenawee County residents with COVID-19 monitoring at home. The Lenawee County Health Department reported that there were 540 new cases from over the weekend, increasing the number of active cases to 1,066. There are 19 people in the hospital with the...
vineyardgazette.com

Boards of Health Urge Islanders to Take Precautions; Hospital Curtails Non-Emergency Visits

With Covid-19 now racing through the Vineyard community, the Martha’s Vineyard boards of health issued a public health message Tuesday urging Islanders to take all precautionary steps to protect themselves from infection. “We are currently experiencing rapid and extensive spread of Covid-19, due primarily to the highly-transmissible Omicron variant,”...
WCBD Count on 2

Health experts say everyone must take precautions to prevent COVID spread in schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As in-person classes resumed this week following winter break, the surge in COVID-19 cases left hundreds of students and teachers in quarantine. But experts agree to keeping schools open, if possible, as long as everyone takes the necessary precautions. Over 900 students and staff across three Lowcountry school districts were out […]
The Oakland Press

One new COVID school outbreak reported in Oakland County

Schools in Oakland County reported just one new COVID-19 outbreak in one school with five cases last week. Schools in Oakland County reported just one new COVID-19 outbreak in one school with five cases last week. With many schools going virtual due to the omicron surge the low numbers is...
The Independent

Former FDA chief says Omicron may be the end of Covid as infections and deaths continue to rise

Dr Scott Gottlieb, the former chief of the US Food and Drug Administration, said that the onset of the Omicron variant may be a sign that the pandemic is coming to an end. During an appearance on CBNC's Squawk Box, Dr Gottlieb said researchers were cautiously optimistic that Omicron will become the dominant strain of the coronavirus. "We've seen this virus continue to drift and undergo gradual evolution...there is a presumption at some point we are going to have a dominant lineage," he said. "The conventional wisdom right now is it's likely to be Omicron."That news may be difficult...
