We're one week away from the premiere of Peacemaker on HBO Max, a TV spin-off from last year's The Suicide Squad which follows John Cena's character in an original story from writer/director James Gunn. The first reviews for the project have started to make their way online and the new show is already proving to be a major hit with critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Though the show doesn't yet have enough reviews to be given a "Certified Fresh" distinction, it sure seems like it's on its way there as it currently sits at a 91% rating.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO