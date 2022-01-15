Black Panther sequel to resume filming next week

Variety is returning to the Sundance Film Festival, hosting virtual interviews in the Variety Studio in collaboration with Audible. Throughout the festival, videos from the studio will appear on Variety.com beginning on Jan. 21.
The virtual interview studio will feature interviews with the festival’s top directors and talents including Elizabeth Banks (“Call Jane”), John Boyega (“892”), Connie Britton (“892”), Sterling K. Brown (“Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul”), Oscar De La Hoya (“La Guerra Civil”), Abigail Disney (“The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales”), Lena Dunham (“Sharp Stick”), Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Fresh”), Jesse Eisenberg (“When You Finish Saving the World”), Colin Farrell (“After Yang”), Regina Hall (“Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul” and “Master”), Dakota Johnson...
