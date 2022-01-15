Black Panther sequel to resume filming next week

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is poised to debut in theaters later this year, bringing a highly-anticipated and emotional new installment of the iconic Marvel franchise. Following the passing of T'Challa star Chadwick Boseman, fans have been curious to see how the narrative of the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel will focus on other characters. As The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Friday, that might include a larger role for one of the first film's breakout stars. According to their report, which regards the production restart on Wakanda Forever with star Letitia Wright, M'Bakuactor Winston Duke negotiated "a hefty raise" for his return in the film, as a result of getting "an expanded role in the Panther mythos."

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO