Black Panther sequel to resume filming next week

By Celebretainment
Elk Valley Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 'Black Panther' sequel will resume filming next week. Letitia Wright - who plays Shuri, the sister of Black Panther T’Challa in the Marvel movies - was injured on set in August and has been recuperating at home in London. Production on 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' shut down...

www.elkvalleytimes.com

