The Ethereum network has reached a new goal of burning more than 110,000 ETH in one week of functioning as the NFT industry is continuously growing. The most important part of the fee-burning mechanism presented by the EIP-1559 update back in the summer was to make Ethereum a deflationary asset. It would only become possible in the event that the net issuance of the asset stays below the number of coins burned in a specified period.

