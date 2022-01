Investing.com -- Bond yields and oil prices march higher on signs of what Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon called "wage inflation everywhere" as he presented a disappointing set of fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) will cast more light on that phenomenon when it reports earnings later. U.S. bond yields grind higher, dragging their German 10-year counterpart above 0% for the first time in nearly three years. U.K. inflation hits a 30-year high too. And Sony (NYSE:SONY) is in shock after Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) swooped to snap up Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), transforming its position in the videogames market. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Wednesday, 19th January.

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO