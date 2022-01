When we think about bone health, the first nutrient that usually comes to mind is calcium — and while adequate calcium intake is necessary to support bone health, vitamin D is equally important as your body needs vitamin D to absorb calcium. Accordingly, deficiencies in vitamin D are linked to an increased risk of osteoporosis and low bone density. In addition to its crucial role in maintaining bone health, vitamin D is also required for the production and normal function of several hormones, and it reduces inflammation and supports the immune system.

