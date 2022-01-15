ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Top 50 most fouled players in Eredivisie (Season 2021/22) – 15.01.2022

By Nikola Horvat
eurofootballrumours.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Eredivisie (Season 2021/22) Top 50 most fouled players in Eredivisie (Season 2021/22) Who will finish the season as the most fouled player in Eredivisie?. It’s easy to count fouls, but who are really the most fouled players?. There are thousands of relevant statistics that we could take...

eurofootballrumours.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fifa Best 2021 LIVE: Robert Lewandowski wins men’s player of the year as Alexia Putellas scoops women’s prize

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running. The 33-year-old Poland international set a new record for most Bundesliga goals in a calendar year with his 43rd goal in December, breaking the record set by Gerd Muller in 1972. Lewandowski, winner of the men’s award in 2020, also became the first player in Bundesliga history to finish top scorer in four consecutive seasons.Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year, adding the accolade to her Ballon d’Or triumph. Putellas, 27, captained Barcelona to the treble, with the Catalan side winning the Women’s Champions League, Spanish league and Copa de la Reina last term.Follow for live updates and reaction from the ceremony: Read More World XI team of the year revealed at Fifa Best awards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel MessiRobert Lewandowski wins Fifa Best Award 2021 for second year in a rowAlexia Putellas wins Fifa Best Award 2021 to add to Ballon d’Or success
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Veerman
Person
Cl
90min.com

5 defenders with the most assists in top 5 leagues in 2021/22

In football it is usually the strikers who get more of the plaudits due to their goalscoring feats, though in the recent past there have emerged defenders who are contributing when it comes to helping their respective teams score goals. Here, we take a look at five defenders who have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
eurofootballrumours.com

Football Facts and Streaks 20.01.2022

Getafe are undefeated in their last 5 home matches in LaLiga. There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Alanyaspor’s last 3 games in Super Lig. Granada have drawn their last 3 away matches in LaLiga. There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Getafe’s last 6 games in...
SOCCER
eurofootballrumours.com

Manchester United frontrunners to land Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz

There has been intense speculation surrounding the future of Fabian Ruiz in the last period. According to the football transfer rumours in British media, Manchester United are frontrunners to land Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz. The 25-year-old has been subject to interest from various European clubs. Napoli spent 30 million euros...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eredivisie#Michel Vlap#Fouls#Michal Sad Lek#Europe#Lo S Openda Vitesse#Dimitris Limnios Twente#Souffian
eurofootballrumours.com

Bordeaux surprisingly linked with Fabian Schar

The defensive department of the Bordeaux squad needs quality additions this winter. The latest reports in France suggest that Bordeaux are surprisingly linked with Newcastle United’s Fabian Schar. The 30-year-old has been with Newcastle since 2018, having signed for the club from Deportivo La Coruña for 4 million euros....
SOCCER
eurofootballrumours.com

Barcelona considering a move for Elche striker Lucas Boye

The Spanish giants are on the hunt for a striker, and Lucas Boye is a player who is thought to be on their radar. It’s claimed by Spanish media that Barcelona are considering a move for Elche striker Lucas Boye. The Argentina international joined Elche from Torino for a...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy