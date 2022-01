It all started in 2020, in the aftermath of the pandemic. I was laid off without any prior notice. I’m quite happy-go-lucky and jovial, so it never occurred to me that I needed to save a part of my paycheck. I never anticipated that I’d get fired. After I lost my job, it was difficult for me. I was surviving on credit and, by the end of 2020, I had dug myself into a vicious cycle wherein I was taking new loans to pay off my previous loans.

