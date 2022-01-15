ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Stars With Sunsets -- It's Going Down!

TMZ.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the sun sets on another day, these shining stars -- such as Rita Ora, Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker, Heidi...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

The 29 most jaw-dropping celebrity engagement rings of all time

When you’re a card-carrying A-lister, only the biggest and brightest diamonds will do — especially when it comes to a marriage proposal. From elegant emerald cuts to classic round solitaires to playful pear-shaped stones, celebrity engagement rings below truly prove that diamonds are forever, even if the associated marriages didn’t last.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaden Smith
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Suki Waterhouse
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Heidi Montag
Person
Rita Ora
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Person
David Arquette
TMZ.com

New Tarantula-Killing Worm Named After Jeff Daniels

Jeff Daniels doesn't just have friends in low places -- a newly discovered, and pretty damn vicious, worm now bears his name ... and tarantulas everywhere are quaking in their boots!!!. Here's the dirty lowdown ... scientists discovered a new species of parasitic worm that's particularly deadly to the hairy...
WILDLIFE
Indy100

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged then ‘drank each other’s blood’ - the best reactions

2022 is officially the year of punk rock weddings. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly followed in Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s footsteps and got engaged – but with their own unique twist. On Wednesday, the Transformers actress turned to Instagram to share the big news of their engagement with a short clip showcasing their proposal under a banyan tree at a ‘wellness spa’ in Puerto Rico.What started as a sentimental statement professing her love towards her husband-to-be soon raised a few brows when she concluded: “…and then we drank each other’s blood.”The 35-year-old penned to her 17.9 million followers:...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Selling Sunset Star Chrishell Stause Has Honest Reaction To Personality Criticisms From Fans

The Selling Sunset cast, like many in reality TV, get scorched for the way in which they come across on their show. Christine Quinn's perceived villainy on the high-rolling real estate streaming show apparently has people stopping her in the streets, which she claims is Netflix's fault. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Chrishell Stause’s bright-eyed and bushy-tailed persona has drawn some criticisms of its own from fans. And recently, Stause provided a very honest reaction to the complaints.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunset
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Broke Up—So Sad!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the couple we never knew we needed this year! Although they are 2021 couple goals and appear to be living their best lives right now, things weren’t always so peachy with the former exes who initially dated between 2000 and 2004! If you always wanted to know more details about their widely-publicized split and why they called off their engagement just days before their wedding in 2004 then you’re in luck, as the 49-year-old The Last Duel actor just revealed the real reason for them going their separate ways 17 years ago!
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In ‘The Time Machine’ Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ok Magazine

Stormi Webster, The Jolie-Pitt Brood & More: See Hollywood's Most Spoiled Children: Photos

Mansions and stylists and bling, oh my! These celebrity children are living the good life thanks to their A-list parents. Just try and keep up with this budding fashionista: At 3 years old, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s firstborn (the pair are expecting their second child any day now) already has a closet that rivals her mom’s! “Stormi gets the best of the best when it comes to designer shoes and clothes,” dishes a source, noting that the tyke “has diamond rings, necklaces, bracelets and tiaras worthy of a princess.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Demi Moore’s Daughters: Everything To Know About Her 3 Girls Rumer, Scout & Tallulah

Here is everything you need to about Demi Moore’s three adult daughters that she shares with her ex-husband Bruce Willis. Demi Moore, 59, has three beautiful adult children that she shares with her ex-husband Bruce Willis, 66. The Ghost actress married the Die Hard actor in 1987. The two shared a quaint life raising their three daughters together in Hailey, Idaho. They ultimately ended up getting divorced in 2000. The About Last Night actress went on to marry Ashton Kutcher in 2005 but as we know, that didn’t last as he’s now with his That ’70s Show co-star Mila Kunis. Bruce, meanwhile, has gone on to marry Emma Heming and the two are still together to this day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Serious Kid Turned Into!

Before this serious sweetheart was rocking and rolling on some of his greatest hits, he was just another cute kid shying away from the camera in Manhattan, New York. This little lad is best known for all the memorable music he's provided to audiences throughout his long career that's stretched over three decades. Fans couldn't get him off their mind when he won numerous Grammy Awards four years in a row for his tunes.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

Give It To Me: 5 Reasons Timbaland Is The GOAT Producer

The conversation about who is the best to do it behind the boards is a debate to be had. But our money is on Timbaland as the greatest of all time producer; no cap. When the Hip-Hop community truly does the homework it should be no surprise why Timbo The King is just that—The King. […]
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy