CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Wellness & Aquatic Center held its annual Polar Bear Plunge Saturday morning, Jan. 8. The event allows anyone willing to jump into the outside pool in frigid temperatures to be entered for a chance to win a 12-month family membership to the center. There were several first-time divers as well as some who had taken the plunge multiple times before. The day was sunny but chilly, with the temperature at about 45 degrees at 10:00 a.m. After the countdown, most participants jumped in the water quickly and hurried out just as quickly. Only a few lingered,...

CULLMAN, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO