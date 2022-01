In some breaking news, Kevin Durant is out for 4-6 weeks with an MCL sprain which could alter the entire landscape of the NBA for 2 months and could also affect the MVP race as well. Kevin Durant was easily a top-3 MVP candidate this season by putting up 29.3 PPG, 7.4 RPG, and 5.8 APG on 52.0% shooting from the field and 37.2% shooting from three. Despite the absence of Kyrie Irving and the early struggles of James Harden, Kevin Durant somehow led the Brooklyn Nets to the number one seed in the East for most of the season.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO