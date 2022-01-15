ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Italian Studies’ Review: Vanessa Kirby Chases Her Own Identity in a Teasing Miniature Psychodrama

By Guy Lodge
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Italian Studies” begins on that most minor, familiar but nonetheless disorienting of social embarrassments: You run into a person who knows you, but you cannot for the life of you remember them. For most of us, it’s a simple slip of the memory. For London-based writer Alina, confronted with a blank...

theplaylist.net

Vanessa Kirby On ‘Italian Studies,’ Memory Plays & Ridley Scott [Interview]

In “Italian Studies,” Vanessa Kirby gets lost in New York. This shimmering wisp of a drama — in theaters and on VOD this Friday — offers a breezy pre-pandemic portrait of the city, following an author who wanders its crowded sidewalks and falls in with its young minds after inexplicably losing her memory. As hazily directed and ever so slightly written by Adam Leon (“Gimme the Loot,” “Tramps”), “Italian Studies” is less about solving the mystery of Alina’s sudden amnesia than asking how her surroundings might fill the wiped-clean slate of her identity in with vivid details (read our review here).
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

11 Films To See In January: ‘Italian Studies,’ ‘The 355’ & More

While the end of the year coverage has mostly finished up, there’s still plenty of films that most of the average viewers have yet to see, making January a greater month for catch-up than anything else. This is especially true as critically acclaimed films such as “Parallel Mothers” continue their rollout. Other films such as “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” which already had their limited release run, will be making their debut on streaming services this month while others, such as “A Hero,” leap to Amazon. Aside from the films that have already been written about at length, some have created a buzz differently, such as the Jessica Chastain-led “The 355,” which aims to let women be the face of the traditional spy thriller. Elsewhere, there are also films such as “Belle,” a passion project for director Mamoru Hosoda, which will be well worth the wait for fans with its incredible visuals. Not to mention Sundance, which will continue to introduce a slew of new and exciting films at the end of this month (yes, it’s gone virtual, but look for our preview soon).
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Italian Studies (2022)

Written and Directed by Adam Leon. Starring Vanessa Kirby, Simon Bruckner, Annabel Hoffman, Annika Wahlsten, Chris Arias, Fred Hechinger, Ray Lipstein, Maya Hawke, and David Ajala. SYNOPSIS:. A writer loses her memory. Adrift in NYC, she connects with a group of teenagers – in conversations both real and imagined –...
MOVIES
AOL Moviefone

Director Adam Leon and actor Simon Bickner Talk ‘Italian Studies’

Director Adam Leon and actor Simon Bickner discuss their new film ‘Italian Studies,’ which stars Vanessa Kirby and was released in theaters and on demand January 14th. Premiering at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, and opening in theaters and On Demand January 14th is ‘Italian Studies’ from director Adam Leon (‘Tramps’) and starring Oscar nominee Vanessa Kirby (‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout,’ ‘Hobbs & Shaw’). In addition to Kirby, the movie also features Maya Hawke (‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’), Fred Hachinger (‘Fear Street Part One: 1994’), and new comer Simon Brickner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘Italian Studies’ Interview: Adam Leon On His New Film And Journeying Through Manhattan With Vanessa Kirby

It didn’t take long for Adam Leon to establish himself as one of the top filmmakers at capturing different aspects of New York City. His two previous films, Gimme the Loot and Tramps, followed young people as they explored the city, discovering new things while also discovering themselves. Leon’s latest, Italian Studies, is the same in many ways, but with a big star in Vanessa Kirby and an ambiguous storyline to match an experimental filmmaking style, it would prove to be very different.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
enstarz.com

Confused? Can't Trust Your Eyes? GOOD! EXCLUSIVE: 'Italian Studies' Director Adam Leon Tells All on Working With Vanessa Kirby and the Feeling of Forgetting. You NEED to Hear What He Says!

"You're not frustrated with the movie. You're curious." If you tried to tell someone that they were going to watch a movie where they likely wouldn't know what was happening, but that was the point, they would likely look at you like you had six heads. However, Italian Studies is a perfectly crafted film in that it doesn't give you a plot. It gives you a feeling: one you will toss around in your head for days.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Jodie Comer bows out of Ridley Scott drama Kitbag to focus on theatre commitments - with Vanessa Kirby stepping into her shoes as Empress Josephine

Last year marked Jodie Comer's glittering Hollywood debut. But the actress has now put stage before silver screen by pulling out of her latest film - citing theatre commitments. Jodie, 28, was to play the Empress Josephine in Sir Ridley Scott's historical drama about Napoleon Bonaparte. The movie, Kitbag, was...
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Adam Leon on the Experiment of Italian Studies, New York as a Community, and Generational Similarities

Adam Leon’s films look at New York City with a street-side view. His characters, through his first three features, wander the neighborhoods of the Lower East Side, or the Bronx, or the West Village with little cash and minor control of their situation. From the SXSW Grand Jury Winner Gimme the Loot (2012) to Netflix’s hangout romantic dramedy Tramps (2016), Leon makes films depicting different parts of the city he grew up in, the interactions that go unnoticed and overlooked, the people that get passed and immediately forgotten.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
