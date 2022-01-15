‘Italian Studies’ Review: Vanessa Kirby Chases Her Own Identity in a Teasing Miniature Psychodrama

While the end of the year coverage has mostly finished up, there’s still plenty of films that most of the average viewers have yet to see, making January a greater month for catch-up than anything else. This is especially true as critically acclaimed films such as “Parallel Mothers” continue their rollout. Other films such as “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” which already had their limited release run, will be making their debut on streaming services this month while others, such as “A Hero,” leap to Amazon. Aside from the films that have already been written about at length, some have created a buzz differently, such as the Jessica Chastain-led “The 355,” which aims to let women be the face of the traditional spy thriller. Elsewhere, there are also films such as “Belle,” a passion project for director Mamoru Hosoda, which will be well worth the wait for fans with its incredible visuals. Not to mention Sundance, which will continue to introduce a slew of new and exciting films at the end of this month (yes, it’s gone virtual, but look for our preview soon).

