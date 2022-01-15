ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Lucas, Kathleen Kennedy to receive Producers Guild Milestone Award

By City News Service Inc.
 4 days ago
Filmmaker George Lucas in 2009. | Image courtesy of Nicolas Genin/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Film producers George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy will receive the 2022 Milestone Award from the Producers Guild of America, honoring their contributions to the movie industry individually and through their collaboration at Lucasfilm, the guild announced Friday.

The award is the highest honor presented by the PGA, recognizing “historic contributions to the entertainment industry.”

“Together, George and Kathleen have carved out a fantastic empire of entertainment that inspires and entertains billions, all with the highest levels of both creative and technical achievement,” PGA Presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher said in a joint statement.

“What George has built through his movies and through Lucasfilm has enriched every facet of filmmaking, and his colossal creativity and technical genius amazed the world,” they said. “Kathleen has ascended to the highest levels of our industry, facing ever-changing challenges each time she succeeded in producing one of the brilliant and boundary breaking films she is known for. And since joining Lucasfilm as president, she has expertly exalted its IP to be even more influential and treasured around the world.”

The award, which will be presented during the 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards on March 19 in Century City, coincides with the 50th anniversary of Lucasfilm.

In a statement issued through the Producers Guild, Lucas said receiving the honor “is a celebration of all that goes into bringing stories to life across a lifetime, protecting creativity while balancing business, moving technology forward to make real what you can see in your mind’s eye and doing it all from scratch most of the time. Being recognized alongside my longtime friend and fellow producer Kathleen Kennedy makes this honoring of our shared and individual works even more meaningful.”

Kennedy said she was honored to share the honor with Lucas, “who has inspired a generation of filmmakers who were coming of age, not only through his storytelling but through technological innovation that unlocked our imagination.”

