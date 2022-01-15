Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. ROG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 target price on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 435 target price on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 383.92.
