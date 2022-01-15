ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

By ETF Daily News Team
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Zur Rose Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 571 to CHF 515 and...

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 271.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,137 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.01.
STOCKS
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Blackstone Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Blackstone Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the asset manager will earn $4.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.25. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.67 EPS.
STOCKS
AGF Investments LLC Acquires 164 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
AGF Investments LLC Sells 405 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AGF Investments LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Mizuho

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ForgeRock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.56.
STOCKS
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WOOF. Wedbush raised Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.
MARKETS
AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,815 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $40,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Short Interest Up 48.2% in December

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 684,600 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the December 15th total of 461,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
STOCKS
Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,247.10

Shares of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,247.10 ($17.02) and last traded at GBX 1,240 ($16.92), with a volume of 38286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,220 ($16.65). The...
STOCKS
Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 76.4% from the December 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
STOCKS
Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 425 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. ROG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 target price on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 435 target price on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 383.92.
MARKETS
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, an increase of 78.4% from the December 15th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 645,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
STOCKS
Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “
CAMBRIDGE, MA
William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 1,297,912 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 48,249.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297,912 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.63% of Veritex worth $51,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
STOCKS
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.52% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $12,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
Creative Planning Trims Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Creative Planning reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
STOCKS

