ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Federal government approves 2,600-acre solar project in Riverside County

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zzF5F_0dmW2dDw00
| Photo courtesy of the Bureau of Land Management

The 500-megawatt Oberon Solar Project near Desert Center was approved by the Bureau of Land Management, it was announced Thursday.

The Oberon project will cover approximately 2,600 acres on BLM-managed land and will have the capacity to generate 500 megawatts of energy and store 200 megawatts into batteries, according to BLM.

The approval of the project gives Oberon Solar the authority to construct, operate, maintain and decommission the solar facility. According to BLM, the project is expected create 750 union construction jobs and eight permanent positions.

The move is part of the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to reach 100% carbon-free electricity by 2035.

“The Oberon Solar Project is another example of how our public lands are playing a key role in contributing to the nation’s renewable energy portfolio,” said BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning.

“We’re grateful for the collaboration between tribal governments, local communities, state regulators, industry and other federal agencies that is shaping responsible development on America’s public lands for the benefit of current and future generations.”

According to the BLM press release, the project meets the Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan Land Use Plan Amendment and resides on land suitable for renewable energy.

Local newspaper The Desert Sun, however, reported that a number of environmental groups have filed formal comments opposed to the project, stating that it would destroy the area and wildlife that depends on it.

Comments / 6

Sexy Lady
4d ago

We need more electric or hybrid vehicles, more alternative energy. We need to snuff out fossil fuel use! Our dependency on it is why those companies are taking advantage of the hard working American ppl & raising the gas prices to an almost unaffordable percentage 😠

Reply(2)
2
Related
HeySoCal

City of Arcadia to implement new restrictions on plastic waste in 2022

The City of Arcadia will implement two new restrictions to reduce plastic waste over two phases in 2022, the city announced on Jan. 13. Phase One will restrict the distribution of disposable food service ware items such as utensils, napkins, and condiment packets to by-request only, beginning on Feb. 3. Phase Two will prohibit the use of polystyrene containers for prepared food and beverages and will require the use of containers made from alternative materials other than polystyrene, beginning on Dec. 3.
ARCADIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Government
Local
California Industry
City
Desert Center, CA
Riverside County, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Riverside County, CA
Industry
Local
California Government
HeySoCal

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations stabilize

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations remained stable, the first time there hasn’t been a notable increase over the past few weeks, according to data recently released by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The patient load in the county’s hospitals has been building day to day from 188 on...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
848K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy