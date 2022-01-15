ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside Animal Services to waive dog adoption fees

By City News Service Inc.
 4 days ago
| Photo courtesy of Pxhere.com (CC0 1.0)

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services will waive dog adoption fees starting Saturday and for the remainder of January.

The move is part of the Live Large campaign, launched by the Best Friends Animal Society, to promote adoption of larger dogs, which often have more difficulty being adopted, according to officials.

The Riverside County Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley and the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms, however, will be waiving dog adoption fees for all canines regardless of size.

“We’re happy to be part of the Live Large campaign, but our definition of a large dog will be very liberal,” said Kim Youngberg, an Animal Services deputy director overseeing programs and operations. “If someone tells us that a Chihuahua looks big to them, who are we to argue?”

Adoption fees will be waived until Jan. 31, but adopters will still need to purchase a dog license.

LLT6870
3d ago

All of the animal adoption places that like sit at Petco was super picky my feeling is if it’s a house and has a yard and they are good caring people they will love the dog forever then give them the dog don’t judge people in another way… I love our dogs at my moms house we have two of them! And I love pit bulls too. But mostly I love dogs.

Mnomad13
3d ago

I suppose it's for the best, that they are "picky", for the animals safety, so they don't go to a home with an A-hole, that will abuse it. 🥃😎

Clint Cervenka
2d ago

just make sure they're going to the right people for the right reasons and they're able to take care of them properly mighty good care of their vaccinations and food and water. and have enough room to run around not be stuck in somebody's apartment house. unless you're a little ankle Nipper.

