Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's split appears to be getting a little tense. Almost a year on from the news that the Skims mogul had filed for divorce from Kanye after six years of marriage they both seem to be going their separate ways; her with SNL star Pete Davidson and him with actor Julia Fox. But, after Julia penned an essay all about her connection with Kanye following their second date, in which they had a full-blown photoshoot, Kim reportedly has a few *thoughts* about the new relationship, and it's all fairly savage.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO