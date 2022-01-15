ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'They Don't Accept Criticism' -Cristiano Ronaldo Calls Out Manchester United Team-Mates

By Damon Carr
 4 days ago

In a shocking, but truthful interview, Cristiano Ronaldo has damning words about his Manchester United team-mates, accusing them of having the wrong mentality.

Manchester United suffered another embarrassing defeat on last Monday night at home to Wolves. The result sparked outrage amongst the Manchester United fans, with questions directed at players' attitude.

However, Ralf Rangnik's men bounced back with a win over Aston Villa in the FA Cup, despite being outplayed. Supporters still weren't happy with what they saw.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DSF4f_0dmW0O6j00
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

What can go wrong, is going wrong at Old Trafford at the moment. Under the power of the Glazers, Manchester United fans have watched their club implode in front of them.

The circus behind the scenes is now spilling onto the pitch. The players are seeming to be throwing the towel in before they've even stepped onto the pitch.

The mentality of the players has annoyed a certain Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar revealed his frustration towards his team-mates in a brutally honest interview with Sky Sports.

"The mature players, the older players can always help the young players. I can give you an example, if I give you advice, even if you are younger than me and if you don't implant that in a daily life it will be difficult.

"I remember when I was 18, 19, 20, some old players speak with me and I put that as, 'Cristiano, you know you have to improve. They know more than you, they are more experienced than you'.

"The other people (youngsters), they don't accept that if you criticise them. I don't say this in relation to our players but in general. I have kids, I know.

"We are here to help when they (youngsters) need my help, my support, my advice, I will be the number one to help but if you don't want my help, do your job, look for yourself and do your best to help the team.

Manchester United should only win the league or be second or third. I don't see other positions for Manchester United to be on. In my eyes, I don't accept that our mentality is to be less than the top three in the league, in my opinion.

"We have a long way to improve and I believe that if we change our mind, we can achieve big things.

"I don't want to be here in the club to fight for sixth, seventh or fifth place. I'm here to try to win, to compete. I think we compete but we are not yet at our best level."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

  Mohamed Salah Contract: Why Are FSG Not Giving The Egyptian King What He Wants?

