NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tennis hall of famer Chris Evert has revealed she is battling ovarian cancer. Evert, 67, lost her youngest sister to the disease nearly two years ago and that tragedy likely saved her life, CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Monday. Evert said she feels lucky her ovarian cancer was caught early. In a statement, Evert said she wanted to share her Stage 1C diagnosis and the story behind it as a way to help others. Dr. Fidel Valea, chief of gynecological oncology at Northwell Cancer Institute, said Evert will get chemotherapy despite her early stage cancer. “We give chemotherapy to the...

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO