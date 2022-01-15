ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heidi Klum: 'Stripping off is easier than singing'

 4 days ago

SheKnows

Exclusive: Heidi Klum Says She Was 'Pinching Herself' Finally Getting to Record a Song With Snoop Dogg

No matter what you may want out of life, Heidi Klum should inspire you. The supermodel, TV host, actress, and hot-off-the-presses musician doesn’t believe in a narrow focus when it comes to manifesting her dreams, and this year, she knocked off one of her “top top top top” bucket list items by recording an EDM track that includes verses rapped by Snoop Dogg, a sampling of Rod Stewart’s “Baby Jane,” and Klum’s own vocals: “Chai Tea With Heidi,” out today and set to be featured on next season of Germany’s Next Top Model, Klum’s show. Klum chatted with SheKnows about...
MUSIC
US Magazine

Heidi Klum Says It Wasn’t ‘Easy’ for Husband Tom Kaulitz to Gain 4 Kids ‘All of a Sudden’

A doting stepdad! Tom Kaulitz gained four children when he married Heidi Klum in February 2019 — and the model is praising his parenting skills. “He’s amazing,” the former Project Runway host, 48, exclusively told Us Weekly recently while promoting her “Chai Tea With Heidi” dance track with Snoop Dogg and WeddingCake. “I’m sure it’s not easy to step into an immediate family, having all of a sudden four kids and teenagers. They were easier when they were younger, for sure. Every age comes with its challenges.”
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Exclusive: Heidi Klum Reveals How She Tuned Out the Critics of Her Age Gap With Husband Tom Kaulitz

One only needs to glance at Heidi Klum’s social media to see that life has been treating her well these days. Even more so than when she ruled the runways as the first German Victoria’s Secret Angel, Klum has been enjoying documenting her famous curves and care-free spirit these days, and it’s often husband and Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz behind the camera snapping the perfect shot. As such, we can’t help but wonder how much Kaulitz is behind Klum’s easy smile and unabashed celebration of her stunning body these days. Sitting down with Klum, she opens up about all...
CELEBRITIES
elpasoinc.com

Heidi Klum not surprised by Simon Cowell proposal

Heidi Klum isn't surprised that Simon Cowell proposed to Lauren Silverman. Simon, 62, recently proposed to Lauren, 44, the mother of his seven-year-old son Eric, and his 'America's Got Talent' co-star Heidi believes the pair are perfect for each other. She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Simon is a...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Snoop Dogg
KXLY

Heidi Klum and Snoop Dogg have collaborate on a new track

Heidi Klum and Snoop Dogg have teamed up for a song. The 48-year-old supermodel has collaborated with the hip hop legend and producer duo Weddingcake on new dance track ‘Chai Tea With Heidi’, which is set to drop on Friday (14.01.22). The collab is the opening track for...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Heidi Klum: I'm Snoop Dogg's biggest fan

Heidi Klum is Snoop Dogg's "biggest fan". The 48-year-old model has teamed up with the rap legend to record 'Chai Tea with Heidi', her first release since her 2006 track 'Winter Wonderland', and Heidi has relished the experience of working with Snoop. She told People: "I fly back to America...
CELEBRITIES
104.1 WIKY

Rod Stewart is “most honored” that his 1983 hit is being used in a new single by Snoop Dogg and…Heidi Klum?

Evidently, Rod Stewart, Snoop Dogg and Heidi Klum is the musical trio we didn’t know we needed. Heidi, who’s not known as a singer, has teamed up with rap icon Snoop Dogg for a dance track called “Chai Tea with Heidi,” produced by L.A.-based producer duo WeddingCake. In the track, Snoop raps, while Heidi sings the hook — which is lifted from Rod’s 1983 hit “Baby Jane.”
MUSIC
Popculture

Heidi Klum's Legs Are Insured for $1 Million But Here's Why One Is More 'Expensive'

Heidi Klum shared more details of the famous $1 million insurance policy she has on each leg, revealing that one leg is actually worth more than the other! During a stop on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week, the America's Got Talent judge revealed that she has a scar on one leg that makes it less valuable than the other. Klum previously said the insurance policy was taken out by a client when she was in London.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Snoop Dogg and Heidi Klum team up for new project

Heidi Klum and Snoop Dogg have teamed up for a song. The 48-year-old supermodel has collaborated with the hip-hop legend and producer duo, WeddingCake, on the new dance track “Chai Tea With Heidi,” which is set to drop on Friday. The collab is the opening track for Season...
CELEBRITIES
cbslocal.com

Heidi Klum's Legs Insured for $2M

Supermodel Heidi Klum's legs are insured for $2 million, though one leg is insured for more than the other. Klum told talkshow host Ellen DeGeneres that it's because she has a scar on one leg.
CELEBRITIES
KESQ

Heidi Klum and Snoop Dogg have joined forces to release a dance single

Heidi Klum — supermodel, TV host, and now, dance music star. The 48-year-old German-American star has joined forces with hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg and released a single, “Chai Tea with Heidi.”. The dance track, produced by Weddingcake and released Friday, marks Klum’s return to the world of music...
THEATER & DANCE
