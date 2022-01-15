ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Dornan's 'brutal' year after father died from COVID

Corydon Times-Republican
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamie Dornan's 'brutal' year after father died from COVID. Jamie Dornan had four...

Jamie Dornan 'won't get carried away' by talk of awards

Jamie Dornan won't get "too carried away" by the talk of awards. The 39-year-old star has been nominated for the Best Supporting Actor gong at the Critics' Choice and Golden Globes for his performance in 'Belfast', but Jamie wants to keep his feet on the ground. Reacting to the recent...
'It’s been a brutal time': Jamie Dornan details being trapped in quarantine in Australia while his father died of Covid in Belfast as actor describes 2021 as the 'worst and hardest' year of his life

Jamie Dornan has detailed being trapped in quarantine in Australia while his father died over 10,000 miles away in Belfast. The actor, 39, was isolating in a hotel ahead of filming The Tourist in Australia and had four days left of his quarantine when he received the devastating news that his father Jim had died from coronavirus.
Jamie Dornan
The Tourist: the ending of Jamie Dornan's BBC drama explained

Jamie Dornan's The Tourist has been met with a hugely positive reception from viewers and critics alike, with many racing ahead of the weekly airing to binge-watch all six episodes on BBC iPlayer. For the viewers who just couldn't wait, here is the ending of the twisty thriller explained! Warning, major spoilers are ahead from this point...
'She stuck to the rules': Sky News host Trevor Phillips fights the tears as he recalls his daughter's death to anorexia in lockdown - asking Oliver Dowden about No10 parties: 'Does the PM really understand why people are angry?'

Broadcaster Trevor Phillips today held back tears as he recalled the death of his daughter when strict Covid rules were still in place as he challenged Oliver Dowden over parties in Downing Street. The Sky News presenter could be seen trying to keep his emotions in check as he challenged...
Sean Rice death: Dancing on Ice stars pay tribute to professional skater after he dies aged 49

Dancing on Ice stars have paid tribute to Sean Rice following the news of his death. The professional ice skater appeared on the hit ITV reality series in 2011 and 2012.Rice died aged 49 on 14 January, according to friends. No cause of death has been disclosed.Frankie Poultney, a close friend of Rice and a fellow skater, announced his death on Twitter over the weekend. “Pro skaters are heartbroken today, we lost a true larger than life great,” wrote Poultney, who called Rice “an epic skater, a husband, father, and my friend of 20 years”.Pro skaters are heartbroken today,...
