Jamie Dornan's 'brutal' year after father died from COVID

Dancing on Ice stars have paid tribute to Sean Rice following the news of his death. The professional ice skater appeared on the hit ITV reality series in 2011 and 2012.Rice died aged 49 on 14 January, according to friends. No cause of death has been disclosed.Frankie Poultney, a close friend of Rice and a fellow skater, announced his death on Twitter over the weekend. “Pro skaters are heartbroken today, we lost a true larger than life great,” wrote Poultney, who called Rice “an epic skater, a husband, father, and my friend of 20 years”.Pro skaters are heartbroken today,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO