Collection

In the 1800s, Oscar Massin was a groundbreaking jewelry designer who created tiaras for the Queen of the Netherlands and developed a technique that made metal look like lace. In other words, he was an innovator, and his work was prominently presented at the Universal Expositions in Paris throughout the latter half of the 19th century. His love of nature comes through in his designs—elaborate diamond brooches in the shape of a rose, or a diadem adorned with carved shells and pearls that belongs to the Spanish royal family. He retired in 1892, but his work still resonates today. Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour wore a rose-cut diamond necklace of his to the 2019 Met gala, for instance. With his values in mind, Frédéric de Narp, Coralie de Fontenay, and Sandrine de Laage are reviving Oscar Massin as a luxury jewelry house next month.

