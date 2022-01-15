Fenix 7 & Epix 2 incoming: Garmin teases product launch for January 18th

On January 18th we are expecting the launch of Garmin Fenix 7 and Epix 2. Despite the number 2 in its name, the latter is the new kid on the block. But who is it meant for?. There have been lots of leaks and rumours in the past few weeks on upcoming Garmin watches. The company has not officially confirmed or denied any of them, although it has teased an international product launch event to be held at 15:00 GMT (10am EST) on Tuesday, January 18th. Not that we needed a teaser. Some Garmin regional outlets such as the ones from Israel and Norway had already posted information about a launch happening on that day.

