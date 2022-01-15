ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lactoferrin reduces the risk of respiratory tract infections: A meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials.

 5 days ago

Akbar Shoukat Ali, Syed Shahzad Hasan, Chia Siang Kow, Hamid A Merchant. BACKGROUND: Lactoferrin (Lf) is one of the key immunomodulatory substances found naturally in various body fluids, such as saliva, tears, and breast milk, and forms a vital part of the innate defense against invading pathogens. Various studies have demonstrated...

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
Antibody From Recovered COVID-19 Patients Found To Substantially Reduce Severity of Disease

Study found that an antibody, P36-5D2, demonstrated a substantial decrease in infectious virus load in the lungs and brain, and reduced lung disease in laboratory models. In a study jointly conducted by the Bio-Safety Level 3 (BSL-3) Core Facility at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine) and Beijing Tsinghua University, an antibody was found to be capable of neutralizing major SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.
Curcuma longa extract improves serum inflammatory markers and mental health in healthy participants who are overweight: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial.

Ryusei Uchio, Kengo Kawasaki, Chinatsu Okuda-Hanafusa, Ryosuke Saji, Koutarou Muroyama, Shinji Murosaki, Yoshihiro Yamamoto, Yoshitaka Hirose. BACKGROUND: The dietary spice Curcuma longa, also known as turmeric, has various biological effects. Both a water extract and a supercritical carbon dioxide extract of C. longa showed anti-inflammatory activities in animal studies. However, the anti-inflammatory effect in humans of a mixture of these two C. longa extracts (CLE) is poorly understood. Therefore, we investigated the effect of CLE containing anti-inflammatory turmeronols on chronic inflammation and general health.
Rapid syndromic PCR testing in patients with respiratory tract infections reduces time to results and improves microbial yield

Lack of rapid and comprehensive microbiological diagnosis in patients with community acquired pneumonia (CAP) hampers appropriate antimicrobial therapy. This study evaluates the real-world performance of the BioFire FilmArray Pneumonia panel plus (FAP plus) and explores the feasibility of evaluation in a randomised controlled trial. Patients presenting to hospital with suspected CAP were recruited in a prospective feasibility study. An induced sputum or an endotracheal aspirate was obtained from all participants. The FAP plus turnaround time (TAT) and microbiological yield were compared with standard diagnostic methods (SDs). 96/104 (92%) enrolled patients had a respiratory tract infection (RTI); 72 CAP and 24 other RTIs. Median TAT was shorter for theÂ FAP plus, compared with in-house PCR (2.6 vs 24.1Â h, p"‰<"‰0.001) and sputum cultures (2.6 vs 57.5Â h, p"‰<"‰0.001). The total microbiological yield by the FAP plus was higher compared to SDs (91% (162/179) vs 55% (99/179), p"‰<"‰0.0001). Haemophilus influenzae, Streptococcus pneumoniae and influenza A virus were the most frequent pathogens. In conclusion,Â molecular panel testing in adults with CAP was associated with a significant reduction in time to actionable results and increased microbiological yield. The impact on antibiotic use and patient outcome should be assessed in randomised controlled trials.
Ginger extract versus Loratadine in the treatment of allergic rhinitis: a randomized controlled trial.

Rodsarin Yamprasert, Waipoj Chanvimalueng, Nichamon Mukkasombut, Arunporn Itharat. BACKGROUND: Allergic rhinitis (AR) is a non-infectious immune disease and incidents of the disease has continuously increased in Thailand. Ginger, a Thai herb, is used in food and Thai traditional medicine. This study was designed to assess efficacy and safety of ginger extract in comparison with loratadine for AR treatment.
Curcuma longa Linn versus omeprazole in treatment of functional dyspepsia: A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial.

Kachonsak Yongwatana, Kamin Harinwan, Sakkarin Chirapongsathorn, Krit Opuchar, Theeranun Sanpajit, Wanich Piyanirun, Chaipichit Puttapitakpong. BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Functional dyspepsia (FD) is a common problem in gastroenterology practice. The study aimed to compare the efficacy of Curcuma longa Linn versus omeprazole and placebo among patients diagnosed with FD. METHODS: From November...
Health
Science
Effect of Vitamin E Supplement on Bone Turnover Markers in Postmenopausal Osteopenic Women: A Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Trial.

Sakda Arj-Ong Vallibhakara, Katanyuta Nakpalat, Areepan Sophonsritsuk, Chananya Tantitham, Orawin Vallibhakara. Vitamin E is a strong anti-oxidative stress agent that affects the bone remodeling process. This study evaluates the effect of mixed-tocopherol supplements on bone remodeling in postmenopausal osteopenic women. A double-blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled trial study was designed to measure the effect of mixed-tocopherol on the bone turnover marker after 12 weeks of supplementation. All 52 osteopenic postmenopausal women were enrolled and allocated into two groups. The intervention group received mixed-tocopherol 400 IU/day, while the control group received placebo tablets. Fifty-two participants completed 12 weeks of follow-up. Under an intention-to-treat analysis, vitamin E produced a significant difference in the mean bone resorption marker (serum C-terminal telopeptide of type I collagen (CTX)) compared with the placebo group (-0.003± 0.09 and 0.121 ± 0.15, respectively (<0.001)). In the placebo group, the CTX had increased by 35.3% at 12 weeks of supplementation versus baseline (<0.001), while, in the vitamin E group, there was no significant change of bone resorption marker (<0.898). In conclusion, vitamin E (mixed-tocopherol) supplementation in postmenopausal osteopenic women may have a preventive effect on bone loss through anti-resorptive activity.
Consumption of pistachio nuts positively affects lipid profiles: A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials.

Amir Hadi, Omid Asbaghi, Maryam Kazemi, Hossein Khadem Haghighian, Ana Pantovic, Ehsan Ghaedi, Firoozeh Abolhasani Zadeh. We conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials (RCTs) to evaluate the effects of consuming pistachio nuts on lipid profiles (total cholesterol [TC], low-density lipoprotein cholesterol [LDL-C], high-density lipoprotein cholesterol [HDL-C], and triglyceride [TG]). Databases of PubMed, Scopus, ISI Web of Science, and Cochrane Library were searched from inception to June 2019 to identify RCTs documenting the effects of consuming pistachio nuts on blood lipid profiles in adults. Effect sizes were reported as weighted mean difference (WMD) and 95% confidence interval (CI) using the random-effects models (DerSimonian-Laird method). Twelve eligible RCTs were included. Consumption of pistachio nuts decreased TC (WMD: -7.48 mg/dL; 95% CI, -12.62 to -2.34), LDL-C (WMD: -3.82 mg/dL; 95% CI, -5.49 to -2.16) and TG (WMD: -11.19 mg/dL; 95% CI, -14.21 to -8.17) levels. However, HDL-cholesterol levels (WMD: 2.45 mg/dL; 95% CI, -2.44 to 7.33) did not change following pistachio consumption. Consuming pistachio nuts mayimprove lipid profiles (TC, LDL-C, TG) in adults and may be protective against cardiometabolic diseases. However, further studies with larger sample sizes are required to confirm these results.
Effects of Curcuma as an adjunct therapy on periodontal disease: A systematic review and meta-analysis.

Rubelisa Cândido Gomes de Oliveira, Camila Alves Costa, Nádia Lago Costa, Gabriela Camilo Silva, João Antônio Chaves de Souza. BACKGROUND: Periodontal disease (PD) is the second most prevalent buccal infectious condition in adults. Owing to its multifactorial etiology, treatment and maintenance are challenging. Scaling and root planing, associated with adequate plaque control, are considered the gold standard treatments for this disease. However, the instrumentation techniques can fail to completely eliminate calculus, particularly in higher grade and progression rated PD cases, and the continuing efficient removal of the biofilm by the patient can limit the long-term response of this treatment. Anti-infective herbal products, such as Curcuma, have been added as adjuvant therapy to prolong periodontal treatment outcomes.
The effects of almond consumption on inflammatory biomarkers in adults: A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized clinical trials.

Shahin Fatahi, Elnaz Daneshzad, Keyhan Lotfi, Leila Azadbakht. Conflicting findings have been reported regarding the effects of almond consumption on inflammatory markers. This study aimed to summarize the current literature to determine whether almond can affect inflammatory markers. A systematic search was carried out in PubMed, Scopus, and ISI Web of Science up to March 2021. Randomized clinical trials (RCTs) that compared almond with no almond consumption were included. The outcomes of interest were changes in circulating C-reactive protein (CRP), Interleukin-6 (IL-6), Tumor Necrosis Factor Alpha (TNF-α), Intercellular Adhesion Molecule-1 (ICAM-1) and Vascular Cell Adhesion Molecule-1 (VCAM-1) concentrations. The random-effects model was used to find the mean differences. Totally, 18 trials with 847 participants were eligible for the current analysis. Participant age ranged from 26.3 to 69.6 y.Combining 16 studies, almond consumption significantly reduced serum levels of CRP (WMD: -0.25 mg/L; 95% CI: -0.43, -0.06; I2 = 0.0% P-heterogeneity = 0.633). However, the beneficial effect of almond intake only occurred at doses<60 g/d. Pooling 11 effect sizes, almond interventions significantly decreased circulating IL-6 concentrations (WMD: -0.11 pg/mL; 95% CI: -0.21, -0.01; I2 = 19.9% P-heterogeneity = 0.254). In subgroup analyses, effects on CRP and IL-6 were not significant in unhealthy participants or those with obesity. In addition, almond consumption had no significant effect on TNF-α (WMD: -0.05 pg/mL; 95% CI: -0.11, 0.01; I2 = 0.0% P-heterogeneity = 0.893; n = 6), ICAM-1 (WMD: 6.39 ng/mL; 95% CI: -9.44, 22.22; I2 = 66.6% P-heterogeneity = 0.006; n = 7) or VCAM-1 (WMD: -8.31 ng/mL; 95% CI: -35.32, 18.71; I2 = 58.8% P-heterogeneity = 0.033; n = 6). In conclusion, almond consumption beneficially affects CRP and IL-6 concentrations in adults. However, it has no beneficial effect on TNF-α, ICAM-1, or VCAM-1. More trials are needed to determine the effects of almond on inflammation.
The effect of lifestyle intervention on cardiometabolic risk factors in mental health rehabilitation hostel residents at-risk: a cluster-randomized controlled 15-month trial

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Cardiometabolic disorders contribute to morbidity and mortality in people with severe mental illnesses (SMI), yet lifestyle-intervention efficacy in patients with SMI is unclear. Israel's unique mental-health rehabilitation hostels (MHRHs) provide housing to subjects with SMI. We tested how multi-component lifestyle intervention affects cardiometabolic risk-factors in at-risk SMI populations residing in MHRHs.
healthitanalytics.com

Data Analysis Indicates Preeclampsia Risk

- According to a data analysis of medical records for a racially diverse group of over 6,000 women, there is evidence that a combination of biological, social, and cultural factors are responsible for higher rates of preeclampsia among Black women born in the United States compared to Black women who immigrated to the county.
Doctors Name Metalworking Occupations Most Predisposed to Respiratory Tract Inflammation

The RUDN University medic with colleagues from Kazakhstan and the USA studied the markers of inflammation in the respiratory tract in a metalworking occupational cohort. It is known that they inhale particles of metals and their oxides, and this can have negative health consequences. According to the composition of the exhaled air, doctors assessed which workers have a more pronounced risk of inflammatory processes in the lungs. The results are published in the International Archives of Occupational and Environmental Health.
Effects of curcumin on aging: molecular mechanisms and experimental evidence.

Afsane Bahrami, Fabrizio Montecucco, Federico Carbone, Amirhossein Sahebkar. Aging is characterized by a progressive inability to maintain homeostasis, self-repair, renewal, performance, and fitness of different tissues throughout the lifespan. Senescence is occurring following enormous intracellular or extracellular stress stimuli. Cellular senescence serves as an antiproliferative process that causes permanent cell cycle arrest and restricts the lifespan. Senescent cells are characterized by terminal cell cycle arrest, enlarged lysosome, and DNA double-strand breaks as well as lipofuscin granularity, senescence-associated heterochromatin foci, and activation of DNA damage response. Curcumin, a hydrophobic polyphenol, is a bioactive chemical constituent of the rhizomes ofLinn (turmeric), which has been extensively used for the alleviation of various human disorders. In addition to its pleiotropic effects, curcumin has been suggested to have antiaging features. In this review, we summarized the therapeutic potential of curcumin in the prevention and delaying of the aging process.
Dietary prenylated flavonoid xanthohumol alleviates oxidative damage and accelerates diabetic wound healing via Nrf2 activation.

Dietary prenylated flavonoid xanthohumol alleviates oxidative damage and accelerates diabetic wound healing via Nrf2 activation. Xuxiu Lu, Mingfei Liu, Hui Dong, Jinlai Miao, Dimitrios Stagos, Ming Liu. Article Affiliation:. Xuxiu Lu. Abstract:. Diabetic skin ulcer is one of the most common complications in patients suffering diabetes mellitus. Xanthohumol (XN), a...
Beneficial Effects of Golden Kiwifruit Consumption in Overweight and Obese Young Adults.

J Nutr Sci Vitaminol (Tokyo). 2020 ;66(Supplement):S356-S360. PMID: 33612624. Hsin-Yi Yang, Wan-Hsuan Wang, Jun-Ye Zhan, Ya-Ling Huang, Wei-Yi Cheng. : Overweight and obesity are associated with many chronic diseases. This study aimed to clarify the possible effects of consuming golden kiwifruit as daily fruit intake on body composition, lipid metabolism and inflammatory responses.
