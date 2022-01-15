ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic, NJ

Chemical plant fire prompts evacuations in New Jersey

By Sarah Vasile, Bobby Oler, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sg2OM_0dmVxhgh00

PASSAIC, N.J. ( WPIX ) — A chemical plant fire in New Jersey has public officials urging residents to seal their homes as a vast blaze and smoke plume rage about 10 miles northwest of the Hudson River.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora took to Facebook to warn residents about the dangerous chemical plant fire in the city. Passaic, New Jersey, sits 10 miles north of Newark and 15 miles west of Manhattan.

“We need you to stay away from the area,” Lora urged. “This is an extremely serious fire because it is still being assessed in terms of the chemicals.”

Lora said in a separate Facebook Live firefighters are battling chlorine, which isn’t combustible on its own but can make a fire more intense, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Tiffany Haddish arrested on suspicion of DUI: Police

In his Facebook video, the mayor said fire departments from other New Jersey cities were responding as well.

“I must stress, all residents, please back away from the area,” Lora repeated online. Residents were being evacuated from surrounding areas and told to keep their windows closed in at least one nearby municipality, the Associated Press reports.

Officials upgraded the blaze to an 11-alarm fire Friday evening.

Lora posted another Facebook Live video at about 10:50 p.m. ET, speaking with a firefighter who described the blaze as “not under control.”

“We’re doing everything we can to contain it,” he said.

In the second video, Lora described the situation as “one of the worst” fires he’d seen “in a long time.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy took to Twitter to address the danger, echoing calls for those nearby to keep their windows closed.

“If you live nearby, keep your windows closed. Praying for the safety of our first responders on the scene,” Murphy wrote.

Looters raid L.A. cargo trains, leaving tracks covered in damaged packages

The Passaic Public Information Office said the fire has not caused any injuries as of Friday night.

Nexstar’s WPIX reached out to Lora for comment and further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Newark, NJ
Industry
Passaic, NJ
Business
Newark, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NJ
City
Passaic, NJ
Passaic, NJ
Industry
Newark, NJ
Business
Passaic, NJ
Government
WNCT

Some ‘squatted’ trucks could soon be illegal in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Some “squatted” trucks could soon be illegal in South Carolina and the bill has the support of the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The trucks are a Carolina staple — with a lifted front end and a lowered back end. A bill before the South Carolina senate looks to limit some […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WNCT

Commissioner Causey to present grant checks to five local fire departments

RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey will distribute grant checks totaling $25,000 to five volunteer fire departments when he travels to Pitt, Pamlico and Jones counties on Wednesday. The grants are the result of a $500,000 contribution made by Blue Cross Blue Shield NC to help firefighters in North Carolina. Half of the […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Tiffany Haddish
WNCT

TSA seizes 254 firearms at North Carolina airports in 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Transportation Security Administration officers seized 106 guns at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in 2021, nearly double the number they seized at the airport in the previous year, a news release said. Another 100 firearms were taken at the security checkpoint at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, three times the total in 2020. In […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Myrtle Beach airport saw a record-breaking 3.2M passengers in 2021

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A record 3.2 million passengers went through the Myrtle Beach International Airport last year, according to an announcement Tuesday afternoon. That statistic includes 1.5 million people who arrived at the airport, and about the same number who departed. 2021’s numbers were 23% above 2019’s passenger numbers — the previous record. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WNCT

Survey: NC ranks in top 5 for best drivers in the United States

GREENVILLE. N.C (WNCT) — Everyone hates being stuck in traffic. Driving conditions in each state are far from the same. According to a survey conducted by WalletHub, North Carolina ranked as the 4th best driving state in the United States. North Carolina’s rankings compared to other states includes:  23rd – Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion  20th – Car Theft Rate  9th – Auto-Repair Shops per Capita  17th – Average Gas […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#Manhattan#Chemical Plant#Facebook Live#The Associated Press
WNCT

If you’re heading for retirement, these are the places in NC, US you should be going

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Many Americans who have bid farewell to the workforce or are thinking about it are turning to places that offer affordability, a strong economy, quality health care options, less traffic, and overall, more comfort. Neighborhoods outside major cities and metropolitan areas have grown in popularity among retirees, with 26% moving to […]
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
WNCT

North Carolina Coastal Federation takes steps to reduce pollution

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – During the month of January, the North Carolina Coastal Federation takes advantage of the “no potting closure” a time where crab harvesting isn’t allowed to remove crab pots and fishing gear that is polluting waterways. 24 crews have been working on this project from the Northeastern coast all the way down […]
NEWPORT, NC
WNCT

WNCT

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy