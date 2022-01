WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2022-- Keeping equipment and assets running properly, it’s important to get ahead of the maintenance curve. Being proactive and relevant when it comes to trends in the asset management industry means knowing the biggest challenges and how to resolve them. With all the unknowns in the last couple of years, the asset management industry has been relatively lucky with the ability to carry on business. The industry is growing in line with inflation with a forecast of 8.7% from 2020 to 2026, according to Markets and Markets.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO