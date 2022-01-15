ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Art for Ag's sake

By John Baker
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
The North Willamette Research and Extension Center has expanded its art footprint with new additions

The North Willamette Research and Extension Center near Aurora is now home to some impressive new art — thanks to the College of Agricultural Sciences and its Art About Agriculture permanent collection. Over the past several months, loans of art have been added to the main office lobby and the upstairs conference room.

In addition, the Art About Agriculture poster collection — on display since 2013 in the downstairs meeting room hallway — has been completed to fill in missing posters dating back to the beginning of the program in 1983. NWREC has the only complete collection of Art About Agriculture posters in the state.

Owen Premore, the college's directing curator of art about agriculture since 2018, has been focused on reviving the annual open call art competition and tour, increasing public display of the permanent collection, and promoting artists affiliated with the collection through special exhibitions.

"NWREC is a great location for Art About Ag. The center's strong community participation makes for excellent public art exposure and appreciation," Premore said. "I'm amazed by the incredible diversity of research topics at NWREC. The complete poster collection well reflects this enthusiasm for discovery and history of innovation. I am thrilled to have had this opportunity to help complete the collection for visitors and staff. Thank you to NWREC volunteer Tom Everitt for the repairs and upgrades to existing posters. Thank you to Mike Bondi for the inquiry, guidance, and installation assistance."

This past summer Everitt, an enthusiastic volunteer from the Charbonneau community across the road from NWREC, devoted time to help organize the art projects and doing all the prep work for the new displays. He had volunteered at the famous Britt Art Festival for many years when he and his wife lived in southern Oregon.

