ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Juventus midfielder Arthur to jet to London for Arsenal signing

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuventus midfielder Arthur Melo is ready to join Arsenal NEXT WEEK. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is a big fan of the 25-year-old, and has been keeping tabs on him over the last few seasons. The Sun...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

What next for Rafa Benitez? One-time European champion must choose wisely after chaotic career choices

It was inevitable that Everton would sack Rafa Benitez. In theory he was a good appointment. The reality was different. The 61-year-old has the sort of obsessive nature and organisational talents needed to untangle a club in a mess. Just not this club.Almost no one wanted him. Not the owner, not the board, not the fans. Alisher Usmanov, the main sponsor and business associate of Farhad Moshiri, was the Spaniard’s biggest advocate. Moshiri, the man with his name over Goodison’s front door, was always dubious.Benitez had committed just about the worst crime in the eyes of the Gwladys Street. He...
SOCCER
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United forward ‘could be available’ for Brentford trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United's trip to Brentford though will have to come through Tuesday's training sesssion at Carrington, Ralf Rangnick has said.Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were left out of United's match day squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, missing their second consecutive game despite Rangnick expecting both to return.The United interim manager said both players were ruled out of making the trip to Villa Park after Friday's late training session but says both are currently in contention to play Brentford."Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Donny van de Beek turns down Newcastle loan

What the papers sayDonny van de Beek has rejected his reported loan deal to Newcastle from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph. The 24-year-old midfielder had been in the sights of the Magpies as they battle against relegation, but the club’s unstable position was also said to be what caused Van de Beek to turn the deal down.Newcastle have struggled with other transfer prospects too but, according to the Daily Express, the club is optimistic a deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos can be closed this week. The 28-year-old Brazilian reportedly wants to move to the Premier League and seems...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Arthur Melo
Person
Granit Xhaka
Tribal Football

INSIDER: Hazard ready to leave Real Madrid for 2 reasons

Eden Hazard is ready to end his time with Real Madrid, it has been revealed. That's according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who covers Belgian football for RMC. Tavolieri reports both Hazard's battle for minutes this season and the management of the club's medical chiefs has convinced him to leave. Problems...
SOCCER
The Independent

What now for Everton after departure of Rafael Benitez?

The end of Rafael Benitez’s misguided and disjointed 200-day reign at Goodison Park has left Everton looking for a seventh permanent manager in six years.However, the problems at the club run deeper than what has been happening on the pitch in the last six months.The PA news agency looks at how the situation has got to this point and what Everton do next.Why did Benitez have to go?7 wins11 defeats1 win in last 13 Premier League matches16th in Premier League tableConceded first goal in 16 of their 22 games in all competitions.The bare fact of one win in 13 league...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Burnley target Benteke eager to stick with Crystal Palace

Christian Benteke wants to stay with Crystal Palace. Burnley manager Sean Dyche is looking to bring a new striker to Turf Moor after the sale of Chris Wood to relegation rivals Newcastle, says the London Evening Standard. Burnley are bottom of the table and have won just one League game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Barcelona#Liverpool#Juventus#Sun#Brazilian#Tribal Football
Tribal Football

Borussia Dortmund 'surprised' by Haaland comments as Man City, Man Utd circle

Borussia Dortmund chief Michael Zorc was left "surprised" by Erling Haaland's comments about his future. The in-demand striker revealed he felt he was under pressure from Dortmund to make a decision about his future. Haaland, 22, has two years remaining on his contract but a £66m release clause will become...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Arsenal striker Aubameyang may leave Gabon AFCON squad early

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may leave Gabon's Africa Cup of Nations squad early due to health issues. He has missed Gabon's clashes with Comoros and Ghana with medical staff announcing heart lesions found. Arsenal were keen to stress over the weekend that the player is feeling fine, but talks are...
WORLD
Tribal Football

Brighton boss Potter: World class Chelsea a great challenge

Brighton boss Graham Potter says they'll embrace the "challenge" of facing Chelsea. Brighton host Chelsea on Tuesday night. Potter said today: "We took a point and were happy with our performance at Stamford Bridge - Chelsea are one of the best teams in the world. "It's one of the most...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Rooney ascent raises prospect of Everton return

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is in contention for an emotional return to Everton after the former England star's impressive handling of affairs on the pitch despite a financial crisis at the Championship club. Rooney is among the bookmakers' favourites to take permanent charge at Goodison Park after Rafael Benitez was sacked on Sunday. The 36-year-old made his name at Everton as a precocious teenager before rejoining his boyhood club following a glittering spell at Manchester United. And, in his short time as a manager, Rooney has offered evidence that the potential return of the prodigal son would be more than just an olive branch to Everton supporters infuriated by the dismal reign of the despised Benitez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea open talks for PSG left-back Kurzawa

Chelsea are pushing to sign PSG left-back Layvin Kurzawa. The Frenchman played under Blues boss Thomas Tuchel at PSG. Sky Sports says Chelsea want a loan deal until the rest of the season. Tuchel only has Marcos Alonso available to play at left-back. Ben Chilwell is out for the season,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Anthony Martial’s Manchester United issue now ‘resolved’, Ralf Rangnick claims

Ralf Rangnick considers the issue with Anthony Martial “resolved” following talks with a player he claimed refused to be involved in Manchester United’s trip to Aston VillaUnited had two goalkeepers among their eight substitutes – one short of the number allowed – for Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Villa Park where the France international was conspicuous by his absence.Martial has made no secret of his desire to leave United this month but Rangnick’s claim that the forward “didn’t want to be in the squad” in Birmingham still shocked onlookers.The 26-year-old took to Instagram later that night to say he “will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Real Madrid and Spain legend Francisco 'Paco' Gento passes away

Real Madrid and Spain legend Francisco 'Paco' Gento has died aged 88. Gento, who spent 18 years with Real from 1953-1971, is the only player to have won six European Cups. The left-winger made 600 appearances for the club and scored 182 goals as he also helped them to 12 league crowns, two Copa del Rey titles and one Intercontinental Cup.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

​AFCON: Senegal finish top of group after draw with Malawi

Senegal finished top of their group at the African Cup of Nations after a 0-0 draw with Malawi. The Senegalese had Premier League stars Sadio Mane and Edouard Mendy in their line-up. Senegal were the better side for much of the contest, but Malawi did hold firm in defence throughout...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brighton vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Chelsea look to get back on track at Brighton after coming unstuck against a dominant Man City to all but end their Premier League title hopes.Brighton will be tough opposition and even snatched a point last month at Stamford Bridge thanks to Danny Welbeck. Graham Potter’s side also fought back last time out to draw at home to Crystal Palace, showing their mental resilience. This game is being played tonight due to the European champions’ commitment to play in the Club World Cup, shifting from the original 8 February date, a move that Thomas Tuchel is struggling to come to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa’s John McGinn linked with Manchester United move

What the papers sayScotland and Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn is of major interest to Manchester United The Telegraph reports that 27-year-old McGinn is “admired” by compatriot Darren Fletcher who became technical director at Old Trafford last year. On incomings at Villa, the Daily Mail reports that the club expects to complete a loan deal for 32-year-old Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen after a medical on Tuesday. Villa are also reportedly interested in 25-year-old Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma.Newcastle have offered 30 million euros to Italian side Atalanta for Duvan Zapata, according to the Daily Record. The Magpies are reportedly working on...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy