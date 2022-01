It’s been a nice past handful of weeks to say the least considering the amount of times we’ve gotten to speak on something new from the Swedish House Mafia camp. After saying goodbye to 2021 with an extended “Moth To A Flame” version and celebrating New Year’s Day with Jacob Mühlrad on “One Symphony,” Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello reunited with The Weeknd to handle production duties on not one but two Dawn FM tracklist cuts, “Sacrifice” and “How Do I Make You Love Me?” And it’s not stopping there as the Swedes now share a third surprise release in a row with an “alternate world” rework of the former track.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO