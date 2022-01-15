ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangnick says door not shut on Man Utd January signings

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United boss Ralf Rangnick says the door isn't shut on signing players this month. A midfielder is a priority position for United this year, with an attacking addition also expected, at the...

www.tribalfootball.com

