The NBA trade deadline is a little over three weeks away and Kings fans are clamoring for change. The Kings (18-28) are 11th in the Western Conference, 1½ games behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the final play-in spot. Unless something changes, the Kings will miss the playoffs for the 16th year in a row, surpassing the Buffalo Braves/San Diego Clippers/Los Angeles Clippers for the longest playoff drought in NBA history.

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO