Emilie Choi explains what Wall Street doesn’t understand about Coinbase

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available this morning on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify. Stocks wrapped up their second straight losing week to start the year on a mixed note Friday, overcoming uninspiring bank earnings that marked the unofficial start of the earnings season, downbeat economic data, and higher interest rates. J.P. Morgan Chase, the top U.S. bank by assets, reported better than expected quarterly profit and revenue, but shares fell more than 6% after warning that the company likely would miss a key profit target in the next two years. Casino stocks including Las Vegas Sands and Wynn Resorts rallied after Macau’s government said it would allow just six casino licenses. Oil stocks also rose, following continued strength in crude prices. But consumer discretionary stocks were weighed by disappointing data on retail sales, which fell by a much worse than forecast 1.9% in December, and consumer sentiment, as Americans worry about long-term inflation. For the week, the S&P 500 fell nearly 1%, while the Dow and Nasdaq finished slightly in the red.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO