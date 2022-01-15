Watch: IVE Takes 8th Win And Triple Crown For “ELEVEN” On “Music Core”; Performances By MOMOLAND, UP10TION, Kep1er, And More

Gaon has released its weekly chart rankings for the week of January 2 to January 8. With the exception of NCT’s “Universe,” the top five on the album chart for the week of January 2 to 8 were new entries. Kep1er made their debut at No. 1 on the chart with their first EP, “FIRST IMPACT,” taking the coveted top spot. It was followed by OMEGA X’s new album “Love Me Like” and P1Harmony’s “Disharmony: Find Out.” NCT’s “Universe” dropped a few places to rank No. 4, while UP10TION’s “Novella” came in at No. 5.

