Watch: IVE Takes 8th Win And Triple Crown For “ELEVEN” On “Music Core”; Performances By MOMOLAND, UP10TION, Kep1er, And More

By L. Kim
Soompi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the January 15 episode of “Music Core,” BE’O’s “Counting Stars,” IVE’s “ELEVEN,” and IU‘s “Winter Sleep” were candidates for first place. IVE took home the win with...

www.soompi.com

