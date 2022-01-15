Watch: IVE Takes 8th Win And Triple Crown For “ELEVEN” On “Music Core”; Performances By MOMOLAND, UP10TION, Kep1er, And More

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!. On this week's episode, Kep1er debuted with "WA DA DA", Trendz made their debut with "TNT", H1-KEY debuted with "Athletic Girl", ENHYPEN came back with "Blessed-Cursed", Hyolyn returned with "Layin' Low", OnlyOneOf made a comeback with "Skinz", Kim Yo Han returned with "Dessert", MIRAE came back with "Marvelous", Cosmic Girls' CHOCOME made a comeback with "Super Yuppers!", UP10TION returned with "Crazy About You", P1Harmony came back with "Do It Like This", ONEWE returned with "Universe_", Woo!ah! made a comeback with "Catch the Stars", and Blitzers returned with "Bobbin".
