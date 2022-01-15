ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volcano erupts in Pacific, West Coast under tsunami advisory

By The Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleWELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — An undersea volcano has erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga, sending large tsunami waves crashing across the shore and...

Tonga volcanic blast spreads shock waves all the way to Minnesota

NASA scientists are estimating the volcanic blast Saturday in the Pacific Ocean had the power of about 500 World War II atom bombs, and the shock waves reached all the way to Minnesota. NASA experts tell National Public Radio that the blast was likely the equivalent of a 10-megaton explosion,...
What causes a tsunami? An ocean scientist explains the physics of these destructive waves

On Jan. 15, 2022, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano in Tonga erupted, sending a tsunami racing across the Pacific Ocean in all directions. As word of the eruption spread, government agencies on surrounding islands and in places as far away as New Zealand, Japan and even the U.S. West Coast issued tsunami warnings. Only about 12 hours after the initial eruption, tsunami waves a few feet tall hit California shorelines – more than 5,000 miles away from the eruption. I’m a physical oceanographer who studies waves and turbulent mixing in the ocean. Tsunamis are one of my favorite topics to teach my...
South African president launches vaccine manufacturing plant

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has opened a new vaccine manufacturing facility that he says will boost the country’s capacity to make its own inoculations for diseases including COVID-19. Ramaphosa said the plant in Cape Town — a partnership between a U.S.-based biotechnology firm, the government and South African universities — will help improve Africa’s ability to produce vaccines. The factory was also launched by Patrick Soon-Shiong, the South African-born founder of NantWorks, a multinational biotechnology firm based in the United States. South African media report that the company has invested about $200 million to start the facility.
Army Corps of Engineers gets $14B to help ease supply chains

The Biden administration has announced the release of $14 billion to the Army Corps of Engineers to fund 500 projects aimed at easing the supply chain problem. The spending stems largely from President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure deal. The projects include upgrades to improve shipping on the Ohio River, the Port of Long Beach in California and Norfolk Harbor in Virginia. That’s according to a White House fact sheet. U.S. ports have struggled to manage the inflow of container ships and move containers onto trucks as the economy recovered from the pandemic, prompting delays in sending goods to consumers and higher prices.
