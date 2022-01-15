Kazakhstan activists recall path from protest to bloodshed

BEIRUT (AP) — A U.N. agency is appealing to the international community to donate tens of millions of dollars to help improve living conditions for Palestinians in crisis-hit Lebanon. The appeal by the agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA, was issued on Wednesday. It’s asking for an additional $87.5 million is to provide Palestinian refugees with cash assistance to the poorest, cover hospital expenses, as well as transportation for children so that they can go to school. UNRWA says more than 210,000 Palestinian refugees are among the most vulnerable and that some basic commodities have become out of reach for many as Lebanon sinks deeper into the meltdown.

