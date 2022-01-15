The Sikh’s Spiritual Guide

In late 2020, towards the end of my work on my compendium of Greek myths , I was editing my version of the story of Phaethon. The source is Ovid’s famous epic poem about transformations, Metamorphoses . Phaethon is the son of the sun-god Helios, who drives his blazing chariot across the sky every day. But Phaethon has never met his father. Instead, he lives with his mother in obscurity, and his friends are scornful of his claim to be a god’s son. Eventually, Phaethon goes in search of Helios, who, when they at last meet, promises the boy a gift—anything he wants. “I want to drive your chariot across the sky, just for one day,” says Phaethon. Helios is horrified, and tries to persuade Phaethon to take the request back in vain.

