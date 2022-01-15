Letter: Thanks to the Times-News

Former Kentucky star Rex Chapman is taking that next step in his career. On Tuesday, it was announced that he’s joining CNN+ and will host a weekly show on that platform. “NBA and Kentucky college basketball star Rex Chapman is joining CNN+, the much-anticipated streaming subscription service that will debut in Q1 2022,” the company announced in a press release. “Chapman is known for celebrating the highs of college basketball and NBA stardom, rebounding from the lows of opioid addiction and now for his viral social media presence where he shares humor and positivity.”

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO