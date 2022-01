Extreme temperatures have a knack for relegating many of us to style uniforms. In order to brave New York City’s coldest days, I often forgo capital “F” fashion and gravitate toward the chunkiest knitwear I can find. That said, it is possible to circulate the more fanciful items in your wardrobe and still maintain warmth—if worn correctly. This week, we’re talking about dresses, honing in on the way stylish women don the feminine staple in the winter. The results all stem from the same foundation: layers. Whether they are in the form of slouchy knitwear or slinky turtlenecks, here are three outfit equations to keep your dresses in rotation all winter long.

