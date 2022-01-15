ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

The Ashes: 'He knew straight away' - Root out lbw

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the moment Australia captain Pat Cummins takes the wicket of his England...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Joe Root feels he is the right man to keep leading England despite Ashes debacle

Joe Root cut a hollow figure after England’s Ashes humiliation in Hobart but insisted he was desperate to stay on as captain and begin the work of rebuilding from the wreckage.Root has never given any indication that he was ready to pass on the baton – and nobody else has offered any hint that they are ready or able to take it on – but the manner of England’s fifth Test placed his future squarely on the agenda.England took a presentable chance to leave Australia with a consolation victory and torched it with a rapid-fire sequence of self-inflicted wounds.Set a...
SPORTS
The Independent

England head coach Chris Silverwood unsure what future holds after Ashes rout

England head coach Chris Silverwood does not know for certain if he will survive this winter’s Ashes thrashing but is keen to ensure there is no repeat performance in four years’ time.Silverwood is under no illusion about how precarious his position is after the tourists crashed to a 4-0 series defeat with an embarrassing collapse in Hobart.The appetite for change is mounting around England’s Test side after a dismally uncompetitive tour but the targets are so diverse it is not yet clear where the mud will stick.Silverwood’s position is among those under intense scrutiny, but Joe Root’s captaincy, Ashley Giles’...
SPORTS
The Independent

What next for England after Ashes embarrassment?

England’s woeful Ashes campaign came to a humiliating conclusion as the latest in a long line of batting collapses condemned them to a crushing defeat in Hobart.After losing the series 4-0 and barely competing along the way, the post mortem is only just beginning. Here the PA news agency looks at what went wrong and what can be done about it.Just how bad was this series?In terms of overall scoreline, a slim improvement on the 5-0 whitewashes suffered in 2006-07 and 2013-14 but anyone who stuck with those chastening campaigns all the way through will know they were more competitive...
SPORTS
The Independent

Australia and the Barmy Army bond over Sweet Caroline – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 17.CricketAustralia and the Barmy Army bonded over Sweet Caroline View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49)Sophie Ecclestone’s Ashes preparations are going well!7️⃣-1️⃣4️⃣ 🔥 @Sophecc19 was in fine form with the ball in yesterday's intra-squad game! pic.twitter.com/w2AvZpHUZZ— England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 17, 2022All seven of @Sophecc19's...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Root
Person
Pat Cummins
The Independent

‘Painful stuff’: Andy Murray reacts to ‘boos’ from crowd at Australian Open

Sir Andy Murray has reacted after apparently being booed at the Australian Open following his first round victory over Georgian 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.The Scot, 34, eventually saw off his opponent 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 in a tense five-set match at the John Cain Arena, having coasted early on before finding things tougher as the momentum swung back towards Basilashvili.But during his post-match interview, an exhausted Murray appeared to be booed by fans in the stadium, a confusing development given that they had cheered and applauded when he won the match, celebrating wildly himself on the court and...
TENNIS
The Independent

Fitting finale for woeful England on last day of 2021-22 Ashes series

England’s abject Ashes campaign came to a fitting finale in Hobart with another dire batting collapse sending the tourists home with a thumping 4-0 defeat and tails between their legs.They lost all 10 second-innings wickets for just 56 runs as they were bowled out for a paltry 124. That sealed a 146-run loss, the latest in a quartet of hammerings that are sure to give rise to an extended post mortem.Series round-up1st Test, Brisbane: Eng lost by 9 wkts2nd Test, Adelaide: Eng lost by 275 runs3rd Test, Melbourne: Eng lost by inns and 14 runs4th Test, Sydney: Draw5th Test,...
SPORTS
The Independent

Australia captain Pat Cummins hails ‘incredible’ Ashes campaign

Pat Cummins described winning his first Ashes as Australia captain as “incredible” after his side sealed a 4-0 series victory over England in Hobart.England were chasing 271 in the day/night game but eventually suffered a 146-run defeat after collapsing from 68 without loss to 124 all out.“It’s incredible, an Ashes series is one you have in your diary for a couple of years,” Cummins said.“They’re the big series that you want to peak at and to be thrown the captaincy beforehand as well, I couldn’t have predicated how the last six or seven weeks have gone.“Everything’s gone to plan. There’s...
SPORTS
The Independent

England’s leadership void and the questions that must now be answered after Ashes humiliation

It was undoubtedly rancid and yet, at the same time, appropriate. The last 10 wickets lost for 56 runs. The only anomaly that it started with an opening stand of 68: England’s largest of this Ashes series and yet knowingly insignificant. Finally, the opening batters had given Australia something to worry about. Of course, it was for nothing. It might be worth starting there, and that opening stand. That incorrigible combination England have struggled with for the last four years and “finally” cracked. Even then, on a whim, with Rory Burns recalled after he was dropped for the third...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ashes#Uk#The Tourists#Ashes Test#Bbc Iplayer
The Independent

Heather Knight calls on England to be ‘really aggressive’ and ‘punch first’ in Women’s Ashes

Heather Knight has urged England to be aggressive and “punch first” against Australia in the first Twenty20 of the Women’s Ashes on Thursday.England go into the series as underdogs, with the hosts the dominant force in women’s cricket, ranked number one in the world as well as being T20 World Cup holders.Meg Lanning’s side have not been beaten in any series since the 2013-14 Ashes, while Knight’s England managed just a single T20 victory when the sides last met in 2019, although the only Test match was drawn.The multi-format series, which has been brought forward by a week, will start...
WORLD
The Independent

England ‘a bit more calm’ now after ‘tricky’ start to Australia tour, Nat Sciver reveals

All-rounder Nat Sciver says England are feeling “a bit more calm” now after initial frustrations with the strict coronavirus protocols in place upon their arrival in Australia ahead of the Women’s Ashes.The squad were greeted with stringent conditions when they touched down in Canberra with players not allowed to meet in groups or go to restaurants, even outdoors.“It’s been a bit tricky in terms of Covid rules and things like that and just making them fit for our group and keeping our mental wellbeing at the forefront as well as cricket,” Sciver said.“But I think now, after the meetings...
WORLD
The Independent

Mike Brown says recalled Jack Nowell is best England winger he has played with

Mike Brown insists a resurgent Jack Nowell must be restored to England’s backline after acclaiming him as the greatest winger he has played alongside.Nowell is in contention to win his first cap since the 2019 World Cup in the Six Nations opener against Scotland on 5 February after overcoming a dire run of injuries.Impressed by his renewed impact for Exeter Eddie Jones recalled the 28-year-old to his 36-strong training squad that will begin preparations for the Championship in Brighton next week.Nowell, who owns a pub in his home town of Newlyn, has benefited from giving up alcohol and losing a...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Something to celebrate, guys? England's humiliated Ashes stars - including Captain Joe Root and Jimmy Anderson - are KICKED OUT of Australian bar at crack of dawn by police for ‘loudly’ drinking all night with their victorious rivals

Astonishing footage has shown the moment Australia and England's cricket stars were kicked out of a rooftop bar after partying all night to celebrate the end of the Ashes. The video showed Tasmanian police officers telling England captain Joe Root and Australian stars Nathan Lyon, Travis Head and Alex Carey to leave the Crowne Plaza Hobart as dawn broke on Monday morning.
WORLD
The Independent

Owen Farrell backed to make successful return in England’s Six Nations campaign

Owen Farrell has been backed by Eddie Jones to make a successful comeback from ankle surgery in time to lead England into the Six Nations.Farrell has been retained as captain despite being sidelined since limping off against Australia last autumn with Saracens’ Challenge Cup clash with London Irish on Sunday earmarked for his comeback.Testament to Jones’ loyalty to the 30-year-old playmaker is that he will be given every opportunity to prove his fitness for the opener against Scotland at Murrayfield on February 5.In contrast, Sam Underhill and Elliot Daly have been left out of the 36-man training squad due to...
WORLD
The Independent

Graham Potter happy at ‘ambitious’ Brighton after links to Everton job

Brighton boss Graham Potter insists he is very happy at one of the Premier League’s “best-run clubs” amid reports linking him with the vacant Everton job.The Toffees are searching for a new manager after sacking Rafael Benitez following just one win from 13 top-flight games.Potter, whose contract runs until the summer of 2025, has impressed since arriving at the Amex Stadium in 2019 and has the Seagulls flying high in ninth place ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Chelsea.“I can’t comment on speculation, things that are out there in the newspapers,” he said.“I’m focused on my job here, very happy here...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Yorkshire appoint Ottis Gibson as new head coach

Yorkshire have appointed Ottis Gibson as their new head coach on a three-year deal.The club announced that the 52-year-old, who has previously been head coach for the West Indies and South Africa as well as working as a bowling coach for England, is the latest new addition to a much-changed backroom staff at Headingley.He will officially start work at the end of February, after his involvement with Pakistan Super League side the Multan Sultans comes to an end.Last month Yorkshire announced the departures of 16 members of staff, including the entire coaching team.This included director of cricket Martyn Moxon and...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy