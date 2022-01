Bound by strong magnetic force, the new Magnetic Holder Cap from H&Y provides strong protection of the lens when the holder is up. The new accessory costs $24.99. H&Y K-series Magnetic Filter System was the first-ever patented magnetic system ever designed for square filters. Since its introduction the company has explored ways to use the solution and now H&Y Filters launches the Magnetic Holder Cap of their signature Magnetic Filter System. The advantages of the solution are evident: magnets on the holder and magnets on filter frames engage filters and holders together. Apart from the traditional slot-in system, trouble-free one-snap filter installation allows you to stack as many filters as you need. The system is highly durable – The impact of filter dropping will be absorbed by the filter frames. The gapless design allows no light leak.

1 DAY AGO