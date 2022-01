Naperville police are looking for a man who reportedly made “lewd remarks” to a juvenile at around 3 p.m. on December 16. The department received a disorderly conduct call about the white man, who was in the area of Chinaberry Lane and Ashwood Road. The suspect is described to be 20-30 years old with short brown hair, wearing a grey sweatshirt with a zipper front, and driving a black, newer model SUV with tinted windows. Anyone with information is asked to call the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6665 and ask for the Investigations Division.

