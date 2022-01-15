ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

MOVIES: The Tragedy of Macbeth - Review

By Milo MJ
spoilertv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemoved from his collaboration with brother Ethan, Joel Coen gives us a masterpiece of a Shakespearean adaption, finding new ways to tell a story as old as time – with a fascinatingly original take on Macbeth – the Thane of Glamis, who receives a prophecy from a trio of Witches. You’ve...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
vitalthrills.com

Tragedy of Macbeth Trailer Featuring Washington and McDormand

Apple TV+ has revealed the official trailer for their feature film The Tragedy of Macbeth, now playing in select theaters and premiering globally on Apple TV+ January 14. Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in Joel Coen’s bold and fierce adaptation – a tale of murder, madness, ambition, and wrathful cunning.
MOVIES
The Atlantic

The Tragedy of Hollywood’s Insufferable Smugness

In 2006, George Clooney won the Academy Award for Supporting Actor for his movie Syriana. He started his speech with an attempt at self-deprecating humor about his name becoming synonymous with winning an Oscar, playing the role of Batman, and winning People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive.” He went on to praise Hollywood celebrities for leading the dialogue on the AIDS crisis and civil rights, and making Hattie McDaniel the first Black person to win an Oscar. He ended by expressing his pride in being as out of touch with the rest of the world as Hollywood celebrities are accused of being, because, he argued, that distance allowed Hollywood to achieve progress in areas where the world hadn't caught up.
MOVIES
ourquadcities.com

At the Movies | “Scream” & “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

It’s time for our weekly look at the movies! As always, Movie Mike is here is discuss last week’s hits and misses and preview the new films coming out this week! This week we have 2 new films: horror film “Scream” and drama/thriller “The Tragedy of Macbeth”.
MOVIES
Seattle Times

Now streaming: ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth,’ ‘Eternals,’ fourth ‘Hotel Transylvania,’ ‘Peacemaker’

Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services. Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in “The Tragedy of Macbeth“ (2021, R), Joel Coen’s stark black-and-white screen adaptation of the Shakespeare tragedy. Shot on austere, minimalist sets and fog-strewn spaces, it sets the Scottish play in a world out of time and place. Brendan Gleeson and Corey Hawkins co-star, along with Kathryn Hunter, who plays all three witches. (Apple TV+)
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Coen Brothers
Person
Joel Coen
Person
Justin Kurzel
Person
Kurosawa
Person
Shakespeare
Person
Frances Mcdormand
Tell-Tale TV

The Tragedy of Macbeth Review: A Dark and Haunting New Take on the Scottish Play

The thing about The Tragedy of Macbeth that too many fail to remember, whether we’re speaking about William Shakespeare’s play or the A24 adaptation of the same name, is that this is a horror story. A psychological nightmare that follows the utter despair and dissolution of a once-great man in the wake of a series of bloody, misguided, and selfish choices.
ENTERTAINMENT
SFGate

'The Tragedy of Macbeth' reminded me that I still can’t follow Shakespeare

Lemme preface this take by telling you I love Shakespeare. If you’re looking for proud anti-intellectualism, get thee to the nearest ivermectin clinic. I’ve watched stage productions of Shakespeare and loved them. I watched not one but TWO different film adaptations of “Richard III” (Ian McKellen’s “Richard III,” Al Pacino’s “Looking For Richard”) and loved both of them. I majored in English and was forced to study “Hamlet,” “The Merchant of Venice,” “King Lear,” “Othello,” “Romeo and Juliet” and “Macbeth.” I loved all that too.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tragedy Of Macbeth#The Movies
signalscv.com

Jed Blaugrund | ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ is a unique Shakespearian experience

Now streaming on Apple+ and playing at Laemmle Newhall. In collaboration with his brother Ethan, Joel Coen has tried his hand at such wide-ranging genres as: film noir, gangster pictures, behind-the-scenes Hollywood morality tales (both tragedy and farce), screwball comedy, mythology, black comedy (British and American), Westerns (contemporary and period), the Bible, and remakes of beloved classics. At this rate, it was inevitable that he would eventually get around to Shakespeare and German Expressionism. Flying solo this time, Coen has merged two great storytelling traditions, one verbal and one visual, to create something truly unique. His version of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is not quite like anything that has come before.
MOVIES
Michigan Daily

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ is an intense, psychological construction of the classic tragedy

Joel Coen’s adaptation of William Shakespeare’s famed play “Macbeth” has as much in common with the surreal horror movies of its financier A24 as it does with its own source material. “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Coen’s first movie without his brother and career-long partner Ethan, balances being very faithful to the story, using unedited Shakespeare dialogue, with careful aesthetic decisions — such as the black-and-white photography and the 4:3 aspect ratio. Instead of coming off as pretentious, these choices elevate the experience to an engrossing 100-minute fever dream where the viewer can disappear into a pocket dimension of ambition and madness.
MOVIES
Daily Lobo

REVIEW: ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ is a beautifully minimal take on Shakespeare’s classic play

“Macbeth” has been done a thousand times over, both on stage and on film. You may know it for its timeless story of ruthless ambition or you may know it as that Scottish play you had to read for your high school English class. Either way, Shakespeare’s play has had some staying power and “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is only another testament to the English playwright’s genius.
MOVIES
ArchDaily

"The Environments Needed to be Abstracted": Stefan Dechant on The Tragedy of Macbeth

"The Environments Needed to be Abstracted": Stefan Dechant on The Tragedy of Macbeth. Stefan Dechant is a production designer with over 25 years of experience in the industry working alongside reputable filmmakers like James Cameron (Avatar), Tim Burton (Alice in Wonderland), and Sam Mendes (Jarhead). Recently, Stefan served as the production designer for the upcoming Apple TV+ film 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' directed by Joel Coen. Why did this interest us immediately? Because he had the task of creating 35 Black & White, Abstract Sets.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Guardian

Save the Cinema review – feelgood slop based on a true story

Based on a true story, Save the Cinema is the kind of plucky underdog feelgood slop that the British film industry churns out on a regular basis, largely to the indifference of audiences. It tells of a small Welsh community that bands together to save their listed art deco cinema (which also doubles as the home for the local youth theatre) from shifty developers who want to pull it down and build a mall.
MOVIES
Polygon

11 best vampire movies to fill that Morbius-shaped hole in your heart

If you’re anything like my esteemed colleague Joshua Rivera, the news of Sony delaying Morbius to April has got you down. The long-awaited Spider-Man spinoff starring Jared Leto as the anemic scientist-turned-vampiric vigilante has been brewing in production for quite awhile, with the announcement of this latest delay marking the sixth such time it’s been pushed back since it’s initial release date inn July of 2020.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Making of ‘Nightmare Alley’: How Guillermo del Toro Finally Achieved His Dream Project

Before his first film even was released, Guillermo del Toro already was pursuing his own version of Nightmare Alley, the 1947 film noir classic from 20th Century Fox, which ultimately would become his 11th feature. It would take 25 years, an Oscar best picture win and the culmination of a bromance and a romance before the opportunity would materialize — as it finally has in this year’s darkly seductive awards season contender starring Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett. In 1998, del Toro, then only 29, had just wrapped production on his debut feature, the genre-bending horror drama Cronos, starring Ron Perlman,...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Kathryn Hunter Steals The Show as All Three Witches in ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

There is no shortage of Oscar-worthy performances in The Tragedy of Macbeth, which is now streaming free on Apple TV+. After all, this Macbeth adaptation from director Joel Coen stars multiple Academy Award-winning titans Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand—which is pretty much a guarantee of terrific acting. And while Washington and McDormand more than deliver on this promise, the surprise stand-out of Macbeth is not either Hollywood behemoth, but instead Kathryn Hunter, whose interpretation of the three witches is unforgettable.
MOVIES
Distractify

'The Tragedy of Macbeth' Was Shot Entirely in Black and White by Cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel

The story of William Shakespeare's Macbeth is not unfamiliar to most audiences. A classic tale of ambition, destruction, and magic, Macbeth has also been translated into many films, television shows, and plays for audiences since its inception. Joel Coen's The Tragedy of Macbeth is a 2021 version of Shakespeare's masterpiece with a few updates for the modern age.
MOVIES
Collider

Is Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator' Historically Accurate?

There has been a long-standing fascination of filmmakers for the world and society of ancient Rome, and this interest led to many classics of the silver screen in Hollywood’s Golden Age. From Biblical Epics to films like Ben-Hur, the awe-inspiring scale of Rome’s impact on the ancient world was a continual source of inspiration for the grand spectacle that they could provide.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Boiling Point - Review

Boiling Point feels like a film made by working class people. It’s a testament to its dripping authenticity that can be seen everywhere – anyone who has worked in the service industry will find themselves represented to some degree or another in Philip Barantini’s story that focuses on the shift from hell for a head chef who balances multiple personal and professional crises at a popular restaurant in London. It’s got everything you’d expect: he’s forced to go to work over seeing his own son, staff that turn up late, new staff that can’t follow his instructions, celebrity chefs that he used to work with attending his restaurant unannounced and instagrammers who demand that they serve steak and chips when the menu does not have steak and chips. It sounds familiar – the constant stressful environment of the chaotic kitchen shifts, the rivalries between the front-of-house and back-of-house workers, threatening to spiral into out-of-control oblivion on one of the busiest nights of the calendar year. If you haven’t worked in a restaurant before or have any service experience – do watch Boiling Point to get a taste of what it’s like behind the scenes.
MOVIES
Collider

From 'True Grit' to 'Fargo': The 10 Best Coen Brothers Movies of All Time

Joel and Ethan Coen have been directed feature-length movies for nearly four decades. Across that time, the duo has managed to explore a wide variety of genres all while maintaining their affinity for strange humor and a recurring affinity for subverting storytelling conventions. Along the way, they’ve managed to deliver a swarm of motion pictures that have proven unspeakably influential. Even just in terms of quotes film buffs now work into their everyday vernacular, the Coen Brothers have become icons.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy