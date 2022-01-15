ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shadow and Bone - Season 2 - Casting News

By SpoilerTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Witcher’s Jack Wolfe has joined the Netflix series as Wylan Hendriks — also known as Wylan Van Eck — a member of the Six of Crows who uses his mother’s maiden name...

