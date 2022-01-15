ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-15 03:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Beaufort, Greene, Lenoir, Mainland Hyde, Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-22 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Beaufort; Greene; Lenoir; Mainland Hyde; Martin; Northern Craven; Pitt; Tyrrell; Washington WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch possible. * WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-20 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...From this evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Candler, Evans, Inland Liberty, Inland McIntosh, Long by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 04:22:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-19 09:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If you plan to drive or walk, remain alert for black ice. Slow your driving speed and use care when walking on sidewalks, driveways or parking lots. Slips and falls constitute a leading cause of injuries during winter weather. Target Area: Candler; Evans; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh; Long; Tattnall REMAIN ALERT FOR PATCHY FREEZING FOG ON ROADS AND OTHER PAVED SURFACES THIS MORNING With temperatures below freezing and shallow, but patchy fog developing in a few places, black ice could occur on a few roads and other paved surfaces across parts of interior Georgia through 9 AM. Icy spots could form on paved surfaces such as bridges and overpasses, primary and secondary roads, parking lots, sidewalks and driveways. Black ice is difficult to see and distinguish from dry surfaces. The deceptive nature of black ice can catch you unaware while you are driving or walking, causing you to lose control of your motor vehicle or to slip and fall.
CANDLER COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 08:24:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-20 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...From this evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Cumberland, Hoke, Richmond, Sampson, Scotland, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-20 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-22 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Cumberland; Hoke; Richmond; Sampson; Scotland; Wayne WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy sleet and freezing rain. Sleet Accumulations of one to two inches, and ice accumulations of one-tenth to three- tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of the southern and central Coastal Plain and Sandhills. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning, with the majority of wintry precipitation beginning Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-20 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 07:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Inland Calhoun WINTRY PRECIPITATION POSSIBLE THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING OVER MUCH OF SOUTH TEXAS A strong arctic front will move through South Texas Wednesday night with temperatures falling to around freezing by Thursday night. The combination of these temperatures with abundant moisture will result in rain mixing with snow, sleet and freezing rain at times Thursday night and Friday morning. Light accumulations of snow and ice will be possible away from the coast before, temperatures warm to above freezing by mid to late Friday morning. Wind chills as low as the upper teens are possible Thursday night and Friday morning. There still remains enough uncertainty in the duration and intensity of wintry precipitation and freezing temperatures. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates.
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Coastal Onslow, Duplin, Inland Onslow, Jones, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-22 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; Duplin; Inland Onslow; Jones; Pamlico; Southern Craven; West Carteret WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy freezing rain and sleet possible. Total sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to a quarter to a half inch possible. * WHERE...Duplin, Jones, Pamlico, Southern Craven, West Carteret, Inland Onslow and Coastal Onslow Counties. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Fulton, Izard, Lawrence, Randolph, Sharp, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-20 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-20 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make sure you wear a hat and gloves. Target Area: Fulton; Izard; Lawrence; Randolph; Sharp; Stone WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Wind chills of zero to -5 degrees. * WHERE...Northern Arkansas. * WHEN...Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous wind chill values will create a situation in which frost bite and hypothermia will be possible if precautions are not taken.
FULTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. As with traveling into any area that may be impacted by winter weather, be sure to carry blankets, water, some extra food, and a flashlight. Target Area: Berrien WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Highest total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches possible. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte County. In Michigan, Berrien County, especially close to Lake Michigan. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bands of heavy lake effect snow are possible Wednesday night through Thursday that may impact Interstates 94, 196 and 94 as well as the toll road.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot Light wintry precipitation is possible across portions of the Mid-South tonight A cold front is expected to push through the Mid-South this afternoon into tonight. Colder air will filter into the region behind this front with rain changing over mainly to a light wintry mixture of freezing rain and sleet mostly along and especially north of I-40. The greatest potential for any impacts due to the wintry precipitation will be on untreated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. In addition, gusty winds behind the cold front will combine with the cold temperatures to produce wind chill values in the single digits above zero to near zero across portions of Northeast Arkansas, the Missouri Bootheel and Northwest Tennessee late tonight. Take extra precaution if traveling tonight and adequately dress for the cold weather tonight.
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 04:22:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-19 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens AREAS OF BLACK ICE EXPECTED TO CAUSE TREACHEROUS ROAD CONDITIONS AGAIN THIS MORNING Plentiful sunshine caused snowmelt across much of the area on Tuesday. In locations that still have snow on the ground and wet roadways by this evening will refreeze overnight. Temperatures this morning range from the mid 30s to lower 30s across much of the area. Black ice and frozen slush has already formed, or likely will form on many roadways. Slick and hazardous roads should be expected through this morning when sunshine should again allow the ice to thaw.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Madison, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 1-800-245-1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Madison; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...A mixture of freezing rain, sleet, and snow is expected. Total sleet and snow accumulations of a trace to one half inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Benton, Carroll, Washington AR and Madison Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slick road conditions especially bridges and overpasses. The timing of the wintry precipitation is likely to impact the afternoon and evening commute.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Brookings, Kingsbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-19 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Brookings; Kingsbury WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 34 below zero. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Brookings and Kingsbury Counties. In Minnesota, Lyon and Lincoln Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Central Horry, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry, Darlington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-22 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this evolving and potentially extremely hazardous winter storm. Target Area: Central Horry; Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry; Darlington; Dillon; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Marlboro; Northern Horry; Williamsburg WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain will be the primary wintry precipitation occurring throughout the watch period. Widespread significant ice accumulations are possible with early estimates at 0.20 to 0.40 inches, except around one tenth of an inch along the immediate coast. * WHERE...Portions of Northeast South Carolina and Southeast North Carolina. * WHEN...From Midnight Friday through Noon Saturday. * IMPACTS...The forecasted ice accumulations will make traveling extremely hazardous if not impossible. Power outages and tree damage will likely occur with these potential ice amounts.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 16:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-19 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens AREAS OF BLACK ICE EXPECTED TO CAUSE TREACHEROUS ROAD CONDITIONS AGAIN TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING Plentiful sunshine has caused snowmelt across the area this afternoon. In locations that still have snow on the ground and wet roadways by this evening will refreeze overnight. Temperatures are forecasted to dip into the 20s across the area tonight. Black ice and frozen slush will likely form on the roadways. Slick and hazardous roads should be expected through Wednesday morning when sunshine should again allow the ice to thaw.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Porter WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. * WHERE...Porter County, especially east and northeast of a line from Ogden Dunes to Valparaiso. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous, rapidly changing travel conditions possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday commutes, including along the Interstate 80 and 94 corridor. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Total snow accumulations of 6 inches or more possible. Breezy northerly winds could cause blowing and drifting snow and further reduce visibility when combined with heavy snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 04:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne Bitterly cold temperatures expected starting Wednesday Afternoon Slick Roads possible late Wednesday Afternoon and Night An Arctic blast of cold air will move into the Quad State region Wednesday afternoon, pushing the entire region below the freezing mark by 7 pm Wednesday. Once the cold air moves in, temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing until early Saturday afternoon. Gusty north winds will produce very low wind chills Thursday into Friday morning. Wind chills below zero will be likely over southern Illinois and southeast Missouri, with barely above zero wind chills over west Kentucky and southwest Indiana. Wind Chills will remain in the single digits for parts of the area all day on Thursday and into early Friday morning. Anyone traveling or working outdoors should bundle up in layers to protect yourself from developing hypothermia and frostbite. Consideration should also be given to protect pets and livestock left outdoors. For those with water systems vulnerable to an extended period of sub-freezing temperatures, be sure to keep a trickle of water running through those systems. A Winter Weather Advisory is currently posted for part of southwest Indiana and the Pennyrile region of west Kentucky late Wednesday afternoon and night, where the best accumulation of wintry precipitation is expected. However, with temperatures expected to plummet and remain below freezing, any wintry precipitation still left on roadways and sidewalks across the Quad State late Wednesday afternoon and night will freeze. Travelers should use caution while traveling and be watchful for any slick spots on roadways, especially elevated bridges and overpasses. Please stay tuned to the National Weather Service in Paducah for the latest forecasts and statements associated with this winter event.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 04:22:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-19 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens AREAS OF BLACK ICE EXPECTED TO CAUSE TREACHEROUS ROAD CONDITIONS AGAIN THIS MORNING Plentiful sunshine caused snowmelt across much of the area on Tuesday. In locations that still have snow on the ground and wet roadways by this evening will refreeze overnight. Temperatures this morning range from the mid 30s to lower 30s across much of the area. Black ice and frozen slush has already formed, or likely will form on many roadways. Slick and hazardous roads should be expected through this morning when sunshine should again allow the ice to thaw.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 20:21:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Calhoun; Chickasaw; Coahoma; DeSoto; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Marshall; Monroe; Panola; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Quitman; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tippah; Tishomingo; Tunica; Union; Yalobusha Light wintry precipitation is possible across portions of the Mid-South tonight A cold front is expected to push through the Mid-South this afternoon into tonight. Colder air will filter into the region behind this front with rain changing over mainly to a light wintry mixture of freezing rain and sleet mostly along and especially north of I-40. The greatest potential for any impacts due to the wintry precipitation will be on untreated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. In addition, gusty winds behind the cold front will combine with the cold temperatures to produce wind chill values in the single digits above zero to near zero across portions of Northeast Arkansas, the Missouri Bootheel and Northwest Tennessee late tonight. Take extra precaution if traveling tonight and adequately dress for the cold weather tonight.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS

