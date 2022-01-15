D.C. Everest girls basketball drills 11 3-pointers, earns road win at Medford

Wausau Pilot & Review

MEDFORD – Braelyn Beiler had five of her six 3-pointers in the second half to help the D.C. Everest girls basketball team pull away and defeat Medford 66-50 in a nonconference game Friday at Medford Area Senior High.

The game was tied at 25-25 at halftime before Beiler and the Evergreens got hot, outscoring Medford 41-25 in the second half to earn the victory and improve to 7-8 this season.

Kiara Hammond scored 28 points and Beiler finished with 18 in the victory for D.C. Everest, which hit 11 3-pointers.

Laurissa Klapatauskas had 16 points for Medford (3-7).

D.C. Everest plays another nonconference game at Lakeland in Minocqua on Tuesday.

Evergreens 66, Raiders 50

D.C. Everest 25 41 – 66

Medford 25 25 – 50

D.C. EVEREST (66):

Jenna Check 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Hall 1 0-0 3, Braelyn Beiler 6 0-0 18, Grace Sandquist 0 0-0 0, Katie Schulz 1 0-0 3, Kiara Hammond 11 3-5 28, Brianna Rux 0 0-0 0, Paisley Lesczynski 0 0-0 0, Riley Zuleger 1 2-2 4, Brenna Lehrke 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Stowell 2 0-0 4, Lauryn Wimmer 0 2-2 2, Abby Kislow 1 0-2 2, Ella Pavlovich 1 0-0 2. FG: 24. FT: 7-11. 3-pointers: 11 (Beiler 6, Hammond 3, Hall 1, Schulz 1). Fouls: 16. Fouled out: none. Record: 7-8.

MEDFORD (50): Bryn Fronk 0 0-0 0, Hope Faude 0 0-0 0, Brooke Rudolph 0 0-0 0, Rynn Ruesch 1 0-0 3, Sophie Brost 0 0-0 0, Autumn Krause 3 0-0 9, Lydia Pernsteiner 2 0-0 6, Lindsey Wildberg 0 0-0 0, Laurissa Klapatauskas 4 8-10 16, Katie Brehm 6 2-3 15, Breanna Kramer 0 1-2 1. FG: 16. FT: 11-16. 3-pointers: 7 (Krause 3, Pernsteiner 2, Brehm 1, Ruesch 1). Fouls: 10. Fouled out: none. Record: 3-7.