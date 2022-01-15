ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Game, Ye & Hit-Boy Release “Eazy” Single, Pete Davidson Catches A Rib Shot

By Datwon Thomas
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago
The highly anticipated single, “Eazy,” from The Game featuring Kanye “ Ye ” West finally released in full at 9pm pacific standard time on Friday (Jan. 14) via Spotify. Yet, snippet leaks were popping up all Friday afternoon, as rumors of Ye taking shots at his soon to be ex-wife’s hangout partner, in Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson, started to circulate. “God saved me from that crash/Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass…” Kanye is in rare form with the hitter lines.

To celebrate the song’s birth, Game went on Instagram live to rap along with the track and a studio full of friends and associates, along with the man of the hour and producer of the production, Hit-Boy.

There is probably a note that will go unnoticed in the scramble of drama associated with the song. It’s the fact that Hit-Boy is on an unprecedented quality run. Straight off last year’s Best Rap Album Grammy for 2020’s King’s Disease by Nas, a collab project with Big Sean titled What You Expect and a two spectacular albums (four months apart) with Nas’ King’s Disease II (another Grammy nom for 2022) and Magic , Hit-Boy is looking to vie for Hip-Hop’s best producer crown. Hit-Boy also addressed the little known fact that he and Kanye weren’t really dealing with one another in a post were he acknowledges Game’s assistance, “Me and ye back working thanks to my brudda @losangelesconfidential.”

Having the mid-tempo beat’s foundation anchored by Eazy-E’s 1998  classic single “Eazy-Duz-It” vocals by Michel’le, the prodding sounds are later matched with scratches from the legend DJ Premier. Seems like Ye’s impassioned plea for Preemo to add some cuts to the record only days before release were answered.

On the track Game is the usual Game, with some well placed celeb rapper shoutouts, gang speak and tough as nails talk…but there is something about his sincere commitment to letting you know how real he and his Cali streets are that you have to believe.  The LA rapper mentions how his album was just started 12 days ago and this is just one of the salvos from those sessions. So much more is expected from Game, especially since he hasn’t put out a full project since 2019, yet we are sure he’ll keep us posted on the full project’s release date.

Don’t be used by Kooyne wake up. He’s not hood and he hasn’t been for years since he lost his Blackness. He lost his black card a long long long time ago. This person now is a black 🤡.

