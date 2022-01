Jake Paul is one of the biggest trolls in the sports world right now, although he has the results to back a lot of it up. For example, Paul is currently 5-0 in his boxing career, and he is showing no signs of slowing down. Of course, if he gets a solid opponent who gives him some problems, then this could change very fast. After all, Paul has only been boxing for a couple of years at this point, which means a more experienced fighter could do him in with ease.

