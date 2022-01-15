17 Favorite Photos of Kim Kardashian & Lookalike Younger Daughter Chicago West
Proud mama Kim Kardashian loves posting any and all updates she can about her four children : North West, age 7, Saint, age 5, Chicago , age 3, and baby son Psalm. While we love every new post we see on our timelines, one type of photos hits us right in the feels most of all: Kim and her daughter Chicago, twinning it up on Instagram .
From Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe to Jane Seymour and her daughter Katie , there are some head-turning lookalike mother-daughter duos out there — and Kim and Chicago are definitely up there as young Chi’s features reveal themselves to be more Kim-like with each passing year. Even Kim has commented on it quite a few times on her Instagram.
It’s crazy to think that Chicago is already turning 4-years-old when it seems like just yesterday we were anxiously waiting to see the third child of the Kardashian-West clan for the first time. Now don’t get us wrong, Chicago is still very much a baby, but she’s been rocking the matching outfits with her mama since she was a tot — so to celebrate Chi Chi’s fourth birthday, let’s look back at some of Chi’s and Kim’s best twinning moments below.
Sing 2 PhotoboothView this post on Instagram
All the happy babies are in the shot, but we love that Kim and Chi are flashing the same exact pose.
Twinning at the ZooView this post on Instagram
The twinning cuties look as happy as can be on their little adventure.
Matching in BlackView this post on Instagram
All the kids made an appearance in this photo set, but Chi-Chi is rocking the same look like her mama.
Couch CutiesView this post on Instagram
Silly faces all around, from mama Kim to Chi Chi’s happy face.
Beach DayView this post on Instagram
Even Kim acknowledged that little Chicago is her twin in the caption!
Girls TripView this post on Instagram
In the girl’s trip, we see Chicago rocking a mini version of her mama’s smile.
Princess ChicagoView this post on Instagram
Chicago likes to dress up like a princess because let’s face it, she’s totally an IRL princess.
Snuggle TimeView this post on Instagram
Pouty lips and silly twinning faces: that’s what you get with this mother-daughter snuggle selfie.
Chicago in TokyoView this post on Instagram
This twinning photo in Tokyo truly has us seeing double with the matching Yeezy’s, jackets, and smizing.
Chicago in ArmeniaView this post on Instagram
Chicago and twinning mama Kim look angelic in white.
3 out of 4 in the “Squad”View this post on Instagram
Three out of the four kids are in this photo, but we love Chi and Kim’s laidback looks.
Beach Day With Chi ChiView this post on Instagram
The mother-daughter duo really knows how to rock a beach day, especially with these matching silver swimsuits.
Black & White PhotosView this post on Instagram
This twinning pair truly look like royalty (and has us seeing double!)
Alice in Wonderland PartyView this post on Instagram
Even at an Alice in Wonderland-themed party, this pair is rocking some modern wear together.
Beach 2018View this post on Instagram
Kim’s “Cherry Blossom Baby” knew how to rock a beach day from day one.
Silly FacesView this post on Instagram
This hilarious photo shows that sometimes even twinning duos can be out-of-synch.
In-SynchView this post on Instagram
And then sometimes, the photos can be just right.
