17 Favorite Photos of Kim Kardashian & Lookalike Younger Daughter Chicago West

By Delilah Gray
 4 days ago
Proud mama Kim Kardashian loves posting any and all updates she can about her four children : North West, age 7, Saint, age 5, Chicago , age 3, and baby son Psalm. While we love every new post we see on our timelines, one type of photos hits us right in the feels most of all: Kim and her daughter Chicago, twinning it up on Instagram .

From Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe to Jane Seymour and her daughter Katie , there are some head-turning lookalike mother-daughter duos out there — and Kim and Chicago are definitely up there as young Chi’s features reveal themselves to be more Kim-like with each passing year. Even Kim has commented on it quite a few times on her Instagram.

It’s crazy to think that Chicago is already turning 4-years-old when it seems like just yesterday we were anxiously waiting to see the third child of the Kardashian-West clan for the first time. Now don’t get us wrong, Chicago is still very much a baby, but she’s been rocking the matching outfits with her mama since she was a tot — so to celebrate Chi Chi’s fourth birthday, let’s look back at some of Chi’s and Kim’s best twinning moments below.

Sing 2 Photobooth

All the happy babies are in the shot, but we love that Kim and Chi are flashing the same exact pose.

Twinning at the Zoo

The twinning cuties look as happy as can be on their little adventure.

Matching in Black

All the kids made an appearance in this photo set, but Chi-Chi is rocking the same look like her mama.

Couch Cuties

Silly faces all around, from mama Kim to Chi Chi’s happy face.

Beach Day

Even Kim acknowledged that little Chicago is her twin in the caption!

Girls Trip

In the girl’s trip, we see Chicago rocking a mini version of her mama’s smile.

Princess Chicago

Chicago likes to dress up like a princess because let’s face it, she’s totally an IRL princess.

Snuggle Time

Pouty lips and silly twinning faces: that’s what you get with this mother-daughter snuggle selfie.

Chicago in Tokyo

This twinning photo in Tokyo truly has us seeing double with the matching Yeezy’s, jackets, and smizing.

Chicago in Armenia

Chicago and twinning mama Kim look angelic in white.

3 out of 4 in the “Squad”

Three out of the four kids are in this photo, but we love Chi and Kim’s laidback looks.

Beach Day With Chi Chi

The mother-daughter duo really knows how to rock a beach day, especially with these matching silver swimsuits.

Black & White Photos

This twinning pair truly look like royalty (and has us seeing double!)

Alice in Wonderland Party

Even at an Alice in Wonderland-themed party, this pair is rocking some modern wear together.

Beach 2018

Kim’s “Cherry Blossom Baby” knew how to rock a beach day from day one.

Silly Faces

This hilarious photo shows that sometimes even twinning duos can be out-of-synch.

In-Synch

And then sometimes, the photos can be just right.

Before you go, click here to see which daughters who look just like their famous moms.
Comments / 10

NyRican
3d ago

People she doesn't look like her mom is her dad she looks like now the one she carrying looks like her kids are cute,¹ but her oldest who looks like her dad you could tell she going to be a hand full we all have on at home.🤫😂😂😂

SheKnows

SheKnows

ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

