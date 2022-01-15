ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

More migrants rescued from Channel following crossing death

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3esbOT_0dmVg8BO00

A boat of people, believed to be migrants, has been brought into Dover the day after a man died while trying to cross the English Channel.

Photos show a number of people, including at least one child, arriving at the port in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The group was rescued in pitch-black conditions by the RNLI following a small boat incident in the Channel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35CPMf_0dmVg8BO00
(PA/ Gareth Fuller) A man carries a baby as a group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

On Friday, a Sudanese man in his 20s was found unconscious and pulled from the water after going overboard as he and others attempted to reach the UK, according to French authorities.

The man was taken back to shore but declared dead.

A manslaughter investigation has been opened, the Boulogne-sur-Mer prosecutor said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oZf4k_0dmVg8BO00
(PA/ Gareth Fuller) The group were rescued following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

In that incident, a total of 32 people were rescued off Berck, near Calais, in a state of hypothermia, authorities said.

The death came less than two months after at least 27 people died when their boat sank off the coast of France in November.

More than 450 people have made the life-threatening trip across the Channel in small boats in 2022, following a record-breaking year in 2021.

At least 271 people aboard 10 small boats reached the UK on Thursday, including a young child wrapped up in an orange lifejacket and wearing a beanie hat.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Channel migrants: Thirty rescued as man dies off French coast

A man has drowned and 30 other people have been brought to safety by French rescue services after they tried to cross the Channel to the UK. The man fell overboard when the small migrant boat got into difficulty close to the French coast at Berck-sur-Mer, south of Boulogne. Most...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calais#The English Channel#Rnli#Sudanese#French
Daily Mail

Dicing with death to reach UK: Border Force rescue 22 migrants including toddlers dressed in onesies from sinking boat after people smugglers ignore fog and 10ft waves to make Channel dash - the third day of dangerous crossings so far this year

Two toddlers were among a group of migrants who managed to cross the Channel by boat under the cover of darkness. Around a dozen people could be seen being brought into Dover Marina, Kent on board Border Force cutter Speedwell around 3am. Many were wearing red life jackets and thick...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Channel migrants: MPs criticise use of navy to tackle English Channel crossings

MPs have criticised plans for the armed forces to take over English Channel operations to limit migration, with one describing them as a "dog's dinner". Backbenchers said detail is lacking, while adding it could incentivise people traffickers, helping the Border Force to be used as a "taxi service". Defence minister...
POLITICS
BBC

Migrant crossings: Almost 200 people cross English Channel in one day

Almost 200 people were intercepted or rescued attempting to cross the English Channel on Saturday, the Home Office said. A total of 197 migrants reached the UK on seven boats, while the French authorities stopped 95 people on five vessels from making the journey. It comes as it emerged the...
IMMIGRATION
KESQ

25 migrants rescued from canal near Yuma; Face deportation

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say 25 migrants, including several children, have been rescued from a canal near Yuma. Officials with the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office say a deputy was on patrol around 8 a.m. Saturday when heard a group of people screaming from a canal. Authorities say the migrants were in fast-running water and having trouble staying afloat. The deputy and a U.S. Border Patrol agent who was patrolling the opposite side of the canal used ropes and tow straps to help the migrants and pull them to safety. The group was examined by medical personnel, but no major injuries were reported. Sheriff’s officials say the group was determined to have entered the country illegally and have been turned over to the Border Patrol for likely deportation.
YUMA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Could the boat train be back for Channel crossings?

Queen Mary – the 16th century Tudor monarch, not the former Cunard liner currently moored in Long Beach, California – shares one characteristic with me: strong feelings about French Channel ports.She is reputed to have said: “When I am dead and opened, you shall find ‘Calais’ lying in my heart.” The port now beloved of booze-cruisers had been recaptured during her reign by the French.My association with the Normandy port of Dieppe is happier: it was the first time I had ventured abroad (on a school day trip aged 13), and the ferry had taken me to a new dimension, full...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Johnson signs off plan to put military in charge of tackling migrant crossings

The military will be put in charge of tackling the number of boats crossing the Channel in a move signed off by the Prime Minister.The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is to take over command of the operation from the Border Force within weeks, according to The Times and Daily Mail.The department confirmed the Government is exploring “every avenue” to prevent more crossings, while the Home Office said it was introducing “necessary long-term changes”.More detailed information on how the plan would work is yet to be provided, and questions have gone unanswered.Downing Street refused to comment on “speculation” around giving the...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Up to 65,000 migrants could cross the Channel this year, Priti Patel is warned

Priti Patel has been privately warned that as many as 65,000 migrants could cross to Britain this year, The Telegraph can reveal. The figure – more than double the record 28,300 people who made the Channel crossing last year – was put forward by officials as a worst case scenario as the military on Monday began preparing to take control of stemming the surge across the Channel.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Woman found dead with body ‘partially eaten by fox or badger’ after car broke down

The body of a woman who went missing after her car broke down was discovered partially eaten by wild animals.The 55-year-old woman, who has not been identified, had walked away from her Citroen car when it broke down near Monkton, Ayrshire in Scotland, less than a week before Christmas.A missing persons inquiry was launched after the woman’s car was found on a country road.It is understood that that the woman, from the Airdrie area, began walking through fields near the Ayrshire village on 18 December, after phoning for a car recovery service.Her body was found the following day about a...
ACCIDENTS
WFLA

‘A tragedy’: 8-year-old falls out of 7th floor window in Florida

MIAMI (WFLA/NBC) — An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday after falling out of a 7th floor window of a condo in North Miami, according to police. NBC affiliate WTVJ reports that the incident happened at Greenwich Condominium. North Miami police said the child suffered “bad injuries” and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. However, authorities […]
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Four children among 26 dead in twin Afghanistan earthquakes as rescuers search for survivors

Rescue teams scoured through the rubble of collapsed buildings to search for survivors for the deadly twin earthquake in a remote western region of Afghanistan, that left at least 26 people, including four children, dead.The earthquakes occurred one after the other on Monday in the already rain-battered north west province of Badghis, one of Afghanistan’s most impoverished and underdeveloped regions, near the border with Turkmenistan.The 4.9 and 5.3 magnitude earthquakes struck near the city of Qala-i-Naw, the capital of Badghis, just two hours apart with the first being felt at around 2pm local time, according to the data from the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Crewmembers Say Missing TV Producer Took Off Running Into Idaho Forest And Vanished

27-year-old Terrence Chemel Woods Jr. grew up in Capitol Heights, Maryland, and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2013. He lived in London, England for several years and returned to the United States in 2018. He worked on the hit television show The Voice UK at one point, and Terrence traveled the world to work on television shows and documentaries, reports Deadline.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
112K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy